Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis, Regular Meeting on Monday, March 2, 2020

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY MARCH 2, 2020

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present (Penny Shults and Mike Flood absent with notice).

Invocation, Pastor Steve Sanders. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Chief Rossman as the new Lake Orion Village Police Chief.

Recognized Deputy Johnson who has served with the Oakland County Sheriff’s office for 7 years, and achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Oakland University.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,097,336.33, and payrolls of $212,121.38. Total disbursement of funds of $1,309,457.71.

Supervisor Barnett delivered a proclamation regarding Arbor Day.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, February 18, 2020, as presented.

Awarded 2020 chloride contract to the Road Commission for Oakland County in the amount of $59,837.40 for five (5) applications and approved the necessary budget adjustment.

Received and filed the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals 2019 Annual Reports.

Accepted Employee Resignation, and authorized posting/advertising the vacant position for Building/Assessing Clerk.

Accepted Employee Resignation, and authorized filling the vacant position for a full-time Firefighter.

Scheduled Police/Fire Millage Discussion workshop for April 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Scheduled Township Hall/Sheriff Substation workshop for March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Approved the moving of $36,800.00 for the purpose of moving forward on the Water Reliability Study and Master Plan update from account 592-548-976 Capital Outlay Sewer, into account 592-556-806 Contractual Help Water, and authorized the accounting controller to make the budget adjustment.

Approved DTE Electric Company Overhead and Underground Easement with DTE Electric Company with modification as recommended by the Township Attorney and approved by the Township Supervisor and upon being finalized, authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to execute same.

Authorized proceeding with the Friendship Park Ballfields 1 & 4 fencing project, at a cost not to exceed $10,040.00.

Received and Filed Tri-Party report.

Authorized the Supervisor to sign the Cost Participation Agreement for the Waldon Road (Clintonville to Baldwin) preliminary engineering.

Received and Filed Pure Michigan Trail Town report.

Authorized to postpone hiring a part-time Building Clerk.

Adopted resolution to oppose House Bill 5550 and to affirmatively state local safeguards within any Regional Transit Authority Millage Proposal, as presented.

Received verbal update from Midwest Strategy Group.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed update on SCS Economic development activities in 2019.

Received and filed 4th quarter MMRMA report.

Meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 03/12/2020 Chris Barnett, Supervisor