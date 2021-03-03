Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis Regular Meeting on March 1, 2021

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2021

VIA VIRTUAL MEETING

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation Pastor Todd Deaver All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Presentation was given on Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Supervisor Barnett recognized Father Joe and Father Mike as Citizens of the month for serving the community with distinction for many years.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $747,436.98 and payrolls of $435,849.91. Total disbursement of funds of $1,183,286.89.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, February 16, 2021, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, February 16, 2021, as presented.

Awarded 2021 chloride contract to the Road Commission for Oakland County in the amount of $59,837.40 for five applications and approved the necessary budget adjustment.

Approved purchase of the Weblink portal with 10 public licenses for a total cost of $20,610.00, and an annual cost of $3,150.00 starting in 2022. And directed the Budget and Procurement Director to apply for reimbursement from CARES funding and the Accounting Controller to make the necessary budget adjustments.

Approved Department of Public Services to purchase two 2021 GMC 2500HD pickups from Todd Wenzel Buick GMC for an amount after trade-in totaling $34,822.00.

Approved purchase of an infield groomer at a cost not to exceed $5,000.00.

Approved purchase of park furniture from Uline, Inc., at a cost not to exceed $9,380.06.

Awarded bid for Township Properties Fertilization Services to TruGreen, at an annual cost not to exceed $14,871.30.

Authorized contracting with OHM for engineering services related to proposed Friendship Park Tennis Court at a cost not to exceed $14,000.00.

Approved first reading of PC-2021-05 C and A Group Conditional Rezone with conditions and directed the Clerk to advertise for the second reading and possible approval on April 5, 2021.

Approved second reading of PC-2021-02 Milosch Project Rezone Request with conditions.

Approved proposed Consent Judgment in the matter of Haun Enterprises, LLC, vs. Orion Township and authorized the Township Attorney to execute the Judgment so as to resolve the pending litigation.

Received and filed the Tri-Party Program.

Approved application from East Side Racing Company with the race team providing safety flaggers for the runners on the roadside of Greenshield.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed Municipal Complex, February 2021 Executive report, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:28 p.m.

Penny Shults, Clerk