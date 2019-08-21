Orion Twp. – Board of Trustees – SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2019

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation by Trustee Birney. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Public Hearing for Long Lake Water Quality Control SAD #1 Proposed Roll.

Held Public Hearing for Elkhorn Lake Water Quality Control SAD #6 Proposed Roll.

Presentation was given on the Miracle League field.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,557,798.27, and payrolls of $227,798.18. Total disbursement of funds of $1,785,596.45, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Special Meeting, July 29, 2019, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, August 5, 2019, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, Mill Lake Gardens Private Road Maintenance SAD #4, August 5, 2019, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, Bunny Run Annex #5 (portion of) Private Road Maintenance SAD #1, August 5, 2019, as presented.

Scheduled Truth-in-Budgeting Public Hearing for 7:00 p.m. on September 16, 2019 and directed the Clerk to publish the legal notice.

Authorized Supervisor to close Township buildings (except for fire stations) for a half day on Friday, September 6, 2019 and for a full day on Wednesday. January 8, 2020, for Employee Development and direct the Township Clerk to post the closings.

Approved participation and expenditure in the next, and future Whole Life Challenge for employees who opt-in, and authorized the necessary budget adjustments.

Received and filed 2018 OCCCC Financial Audit.

Approved OHM to develop a GIS application for the Water and Sewer department, at a cost not to exceed $25,000.

Approved consultant contract and authorized the Supervisor to sign and execute the agreement with Midwest Strategy Group of Michigan, and have the Accounting Controller make the necessary budget adjustments.

Adopted resolution confirming the assessment roll for the Long Lake Water Quality Control SAD #1, as presented.

Adopted resolution confirming the assessment roll for the Elkhorn Lake Water Quality Control SAD #6, as presented.

Held second reading and approved PC-2019-25 Silver Bell Bio Tech Conditional Rezone request.

Held second reading and approved PC-2019-26 Silver Bell Retail Rezone request.

Awarded bid for Planning and Zoning Consultant Services to Giffels Webster, effective September 1, 2019, and authorized the Supervisor, with the Attorney, to draft a consultant contract, and have the Accounting Controller to make any necessary budget adjustments.

Presentation was given on the Township Hall/Sheriff Substation probable cost.

Approved Peddler/Solicitor License for Mr. Williams of Empire Expanding under Ord. 95.

Approved outsourcing printing, processing and mailing of water/sewer bills to Doxim on a monthly basis beginning November 2019.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports.

Received and filed MMRMA second quarter financial report.

Received and filed financial reports.

Meeting adjourned at 10:06 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 8/21/19 Chris Barnett, Supervisor