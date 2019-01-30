Orion Twp. – Board of Trustees – Synopsis, Regular Meeting – Jan. 22, 2019

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation, Pastor Josh Yates. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Citizen of the Month Don Walker for his Community Volunteerism.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $862,103.37, and payrolls of $175,337.57. Total disbursement of funds of $1,037,440.94, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, January 7, 2019.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing Parks & Rec Master Plan, January 7, 2019.

Adopted Resolution of Recognition for Larry Merrill.

Adopted Resolution approving the 2019 OCCCC Budget with corrected 2019 date.

Approved the request for 123Net Metro Act Permit Application.

Approved the purchase of John Deere Gators for Parks and Recreation and approved the sale of the used John Deere Gator for $1000.00 to the Polly Ann Trail Management Council.

Approved the request for proposals for Township properties lawn mowing services.

Approved the request for proposals for Township Properties Fertilization & Weed Treatment.

Approved the sale of vehicles for Parks and Recreation.

Approved the memo of understanding for CISMA MOU.

Approved the acceptance of the Quick Claim Deed from RCOC pending Attorney review.

Approved the RCOC Easement access subject to pending Attorney review.

Approved the request for Odd Job temporary operating hours Sundays 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

January 27, 2019 through February 24, 2019.

Received and filed Complete Count Committee memo.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed SEMCOG membership, as presented.

Received and filed liquor license transfer – Rick’s Party Store, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:08 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk