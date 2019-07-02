Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis, Regular Meeting, 7-1-19

Connect on Linked in

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JULY 1, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. (Supervisor Barnett absent with notice) All other Members present.

Trustee John Steimel was appointed chair due to Supervisors absence.

Invocation by Treasurer Donni Steele. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Public Hearing for Long Lake Water Quality Control SAD #1 Cost Estimate.

Held Public Hearing for Elkhorn Lake Water Quality Control SAD #6 Cost Estimate.

Held Hearing for Consideration of Solicitor License Revocation.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $535,809.50, and payrolls of $222,466.46. Total disbursement of funds of $758,275.96, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, June 17, 2019, as presented.

Authorized purchase of two additional Laserfiche Avante Licenses for two new employees.

Adopted resolution scheduling the Mill Lake Gardens Private Road Maintenance SAD #4 public hearing on proposed special assessment roll, Monday, August 5, 2019.

Adopted resolution scheduling the Bunny Run Annex #5 (portion of) Private Road Maintenance SAD #1 public hearing on proposed special assessment roll, Monday, August 5, 2019.

Adopted resolution allowing the temporary closure of a portion of Parkland Road, July 27, 2019, and direct the Clerk to forward a copy of the signed resolution to Road Commission.

Approved purchase of a camera truck and push camera from Bell Equipment Company for a cost not to exceed $187,000.00.

Hired full-time Building Inspector.

Adopted resolution for Long Lake Water Quality Control SAD #1 authorizing preparation of the Special Assessment Roll, as presented.

Adopted resolution for Elkhorn lake Water Quality Control SAD #6, as presented.

Revoked Peddler/Solicitor license for Jaron “The Bookman” Mason.

Denied request to reconsider application for Peddler/Solicitor license for Chris Casey, EIP Ice Cream truck under Ord 95.

Recommended Approval for the Orion Classic Car Club Conditional Rezone, with conditions.

Authorized Supervisor to sign letter of support for RCOC Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant application and return it to RCOC, and identify where matching funds will come from, and bring back to the board at a future meeting to restrict funds.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports.

Received and filed letter from Orion Community Cable Communications Commission.

Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 7/3/19 Chris Barnett, Supervisor