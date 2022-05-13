Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Synopsis- Regular Meeting 5-2-22

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MAY 2, 2022

Called meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation given by Father Keen, St. Joseph Catholic Church.

All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,029,140.94 and payrolls of $608,148.16

Total disbursement of funds of $1,637,289.10.

Approved Agenda, as amended. Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, April 18, 2022, Orion Grill Liquor License.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, April 18, 2022, as presented.

Approved the 2022-2024 Marine Patrol Agreement and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to sign on behalf of the Township.

Set Truth-in-Budgeting Public Hearing, on the proposed millage rates to be levied for 2022 (In support of the 2023 budget), for 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, and direct the Clerk to publish the legal notice.

Authorized Lieutenant Darren Ofiara to work with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and American Video Transfer to initiate the purchase and install Case Cracker in the Orion Township substation with and amount not to exceed $32,705.

Reappointed Ralph Painter and Tom Watson to the Orion Community Cable Communication Commission for two-year terms expiring June 30, 2024.

Hired Melissa Drouillard as Full Time, Level 6, Technical Union position at the starting rate of $21.21 per hour, full time, effective May 23, 2022.

Approved the Ordinance No. 62 Permit Application and Permit and authorized the Township Clerk to file same and set the permit fee for Recreational Vehicle Permits under the Ordinance at $300 to cover the reasonable administrative costs to the Township to review and issue Ordinance 62 permits.

Authorized Tandem Grave to take the Federal Taxation course and approved reimbursement in an amount not to exceed $960.00, contingent upon all requirements as listed in the Tuition Reimbursement Policy.

Authorized the distribution of the draft Master Plan, including the new Future Land Use map, to review agencies and adjacent municipalities as specified in the MPEA, and making the draft available for review by the public on the Township’s website and view hardcopy at the Planning & Zoning offices.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed Building Department report, as presented.

Received and filed the Paint Creek Trailway information, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m.

Penny Shults, Clerk