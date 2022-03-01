Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis Regular Meeting 2-22-22

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation given by Clerk Penny Shults All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Public Hearing was held for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) Grant application.

Supervisor Barnett honored Mike Macdonald as citizen of the month for his hard work and dedication to Orion Township.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $ $1,606,074.22 and payrolls of $360,305.29

Total disbursement of funds of $1,966,379.51.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Received and filed minutes – joint meeting, February 2, 2022, as presented.

Approved minutes – regular meeting, February 7, 2022, as presented.

Adopted MNRTF Grant application resolution, as presented.

Approved 2022 Community Service Agreements with Orion Area Youth Assistance and the North Oakland Community Coalition, on behalf of the Township.

Authorized purchase of a John Deere utility vehicle from Tri-County Equipment, at a cost not to exceed $12,397.39.

Awarded bid for Friendship Park Ballfields 1 & 4 lighting to Airport Lighting Employee-Owned LLC, at a cost not to exceed $349,600.00.

Received and filed Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals 2021 annual reports.

Authorized Budget & Procurement director to make budgets adjustments as outlined in the memo.

Approved resolution for Storm Water Management and Soil Erosion Sediment Control fees and authorized the Township Clerk to certify.

Hired Kevin Aiken as full-time Custodian/Groundskeeper, a level 3, pending results of physical and background check effective February 27, 2022.

Hired Tanner Cartner as full-time Parks Maintenance, a level 5, effective February 23, 2022.

Designated ballfield complex as the Mike MacDonald Baseball Complex.

Approved fire alarm/fire suppression fee schedule as amended.

Adopted resolution for a policy relative to the review and granting of Poverty Exemptions by the Charter Township of Orion Board of Review.

Approved first reading of the Mobile Food Truck Ordinance (No 162) and directed the Clerk to publish and set the second reading for March 21, 2022.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed 4th quarter 2021 MMRMA report, as presented.

Received and filed Oakland County Treasurer update, including delinquent tax timeline report, as presented.

Received and filed Orion Township 2021 SCS Year End report, as presented.

Received and filed bond strategies commentary from Robinson Capital, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

Penny Shults, Clerk