Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis Oct. 3, 2022

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All members were present.

Invocation was provided by Mike Flood. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,225,613.85 and payrolls of $294,554.53. Total

disbursement of funds $1,520,168.28.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, September 19, 2022, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Budget Work Session, September 19, 2022, as presented.

Schedule Budget Workshop with the Board of Trustees on October 17, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the

Board Room at the Township Municipal Complex.

Authorized the purchase of a John Deere Z994R Lawn Mower from Tri-County Equipment, Inc.,

at a cost not to exceed $14,748.51.

Accepted the resignation of Director of Public Services, Jeffery Stout, with regret, based on

submitted letter dated and effective September 21, 2022.

Approved the Water Debt Agreement for 3458 Gregory Road.

Approved contract with Curbco, Inc., to perform winter maintenance in the Baldwin Road

Corridor from Gregory to Waldon Road at a total cost not to exceed $39,802.28.

Authorized Tyler Carpenter to take the Global Dimensions in Business course and approve

reimbursement in an amount not to exceed $2,872.00, contingent upon requirements in

the Tuition Reimbursement Policy.

Approved the motion to declare that the Orion Township Board of Trustees held and approved

the second reading on October 3, 2022, for PC-2022-31, 1112-1128 S. Lapeer Rd.

Rezone, a request to rezone 1112, 1116, 1120, 1124, 1128, & 1132 S. Lapeer Rd.)

parcel #09-14-201-005) from Restricted Business to General Business.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the WM/Eagle Valley 2 nd Free Disposal Day Report, as presented.

Received and filed the Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:27 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 10/12/2022 Chris Barnett, Supervisor