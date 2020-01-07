Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis – Jan. 6, 2020

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY JANUARY 6, 2020

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present. (Supervisor Barnett absent with notice)

Trustee John Steimel was appointed chair due to the Supervisors absence.

Invocation, Pastor Rochelle Beckemeyer. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,629,595.66, and payrolls of $217,701.97. Total disbursement of funds of $1,847,297.63.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, December 16, 2019, as presented.

Approved request from MDOT for a noise permit variance, allowing contractor to work during the night time hours on the 2020 M-24 rehabilitation project.

Adopted Township’s portion of the joint resolution of the Village Council of the Village of Lake Orion and the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion, as presented and directed the Clerk to forward a certified copy to the Village of Lake Orion and the OCCCC.

Canceled Special Joint Meeting of January 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with the Orion Township Board of Trustees, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Corridor Improvement Authority and Consultants.

Adopted resolution for a temporary relocation of Precinct 11, Orion Oaks Elementary School to the Orion Center for the March 10, August 4 and November 3, 2020 Elections.

Adopted resolution for a temporary relocation of Precinct 13, Gingellville Community Church to the Mount Zion Community House for the March 10, August 4 and November 3, 2020 Elections.

Approved first reading of PC-2019-47, Lavender Ridge final PUD rezone/map amendment and agreement, and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on February 3, 2020.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Closed Executive Session at 7:42 p.m. to discuss pending litigation.

Reconvened Regular Meeting at 8:05 p.m.