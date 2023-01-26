Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Synopsis – Jan. 17, 2023

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:20 p.m. All members were present.

Held Closed Executive Session at 6:22 p.m. to discuss Attorney opinions on the Trustee appointment.

Reconvened regular meeting at 7:11 p.m.

Invocation provided by Clerk Shults. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Presentation was held by Midwest Strategy Group. Received and filed report.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $941,097.26 and payrolls of $474,801.88. Total

disbursement of funds was $1,415,899.14 as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, January 3, 2023, as presented.

Authorized Tandem Graves to take Global Dimensions in Business course and approved

reimbursement not to exceed $960.00.

Authorized Charles Thompson to take the Fire Administration courses and approved

reimbursement not to exceed $4,560.00.

Authorized Tyler Carpenter to take the Business Analytics course and approved reimbursement

not to exceed $2,872.00.

Approved the purchase of 2021 Dodge Ram, not to exceed $30,966.68 and authorized the

Budget and Procurement Director to make a budget adjustment.

Approved and authorized the Fire Department to purchase one Ford F-150 pick-up truck from

Gorno Ford, in the amount of $52,995.00 through the MiDEAL State of Michigan

Extended Purchasing Program.

Approved the 2023 Contractual Contract with Wire-Worx, Inc for Electrical Inspection services,

not to exceed $60,000 annually plus $100 per hour for GM Inspections and the 2023

Contractual Contract with TLK Inspections, Inc for plumbing inspection services, not

to exceed $57,000 annually plus $100 per hour for GM Inspections.

Authorized the rent reduction in the amount of $4,500.00 annually for the Orion Area Chamber

of Commerce and for the Township Supervisor to execute the amended contract.

Approved the professional services agreement for SAFEbuilt of Michigan and authorized the

Township Supervisor to execute the same.

Approved to post the position of Specialist – Planning & Zoning.

Approved the appointment of Matthew Pfeiffer as Township Trustee, for the remainder of the

term, expiring November 20, 2024.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports.

Meeting adjourned at 7:55 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 1/25/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor