Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Special Meeting Sherady Pavilion Trust Fund

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SPECIAL MEETING
Set Public Hearing for
Sherady Pavilion Trust Fund
Grant Application
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, to set the Public Hearing for Sherady Pavilion Trust Fund Grant Application.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion
Posted: 3/6/2020
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.