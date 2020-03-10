Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Special Meeting Sherady Pavilion Trust Fund

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SPECIAL MEETING

Set Public Hearing for

Sherady Pavilion Trust Fund

Grant Application

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, to set the Public Hearing for Sherady Pavilion Trust Fund Grant Application.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Posted: 3/6/2020

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.

 

