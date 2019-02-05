Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Meeting Synopsis – Feb. 4, 2019

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:33 p.m. All Members present.

Held Closed Executive Session at 6:35 p.m. to Discuss Attorney Opinion.

Reconvened Regular Meeting at 7:40 p.m.

Invocation, Char Follis. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Honored Firefighters Kyle Hagan and Brian Reynolds for their Lieutenant Promotion.

Recognized Donni Steele for completing the training for Certified Public Funds Investment Manager.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $246,577.16, and payrolls of $136,748.45. Total disbursement of funds of $383,325.61, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, January 22, 2019.

Accepted Donation of Temporary Easement – Carry.

Accepted Donation of Temporary Easement – Anderson.

Awarded Fire Station 3 Design Contract to AKA Architects.

Canceled April 1, 2019 Township Board of Trustees Meeting.

Approved Tuition Reimbursement Request for Conner Reiter.

Approved Easement and Interlocal Agreements with Conscious Senior Living Properties, LLC.

Approved Acceptance of Conveyance of 4016 S Baldwin from Road Commission for Oakland County.

Received and filed Oakland – Macomb Interceptor Drain Project.

Approved Budget and Procurement Job Description, as amended.

Approved Contract with Resource Recycling Systems in the amount not to exceed $10,000.

Adopted Resolution Regarding the Administration of Ordinance 154, as presented.

Awarded Community Magazine Contract to Printwell Acquisition Inc. & Canoe Circle Graphics.

Approved Community Magazine Interlocal Contract agreement, as presented.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed MMRMA – Risk Management Financial Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Revenue, Expenditure, and Balance Sheets, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:02 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 02/06/2019 Chris Barnett, Supervisor