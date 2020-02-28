Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Meeting Synopsis Feb. 18, 2020

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY FEBRUARY 18, 2020

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present (Brian Birney absent with notice).

Invocation, Pastor John Yates. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance given by Cub Scout Pack #233.

Honored Anthony Geraci as VFW Firefighter of the Year for his hard work and dedication.

Recognized Neil Burkholder Jr. as Citizen of the Month for his work in Elections and throughout the community.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,705,792.22, and payrolls of $201,385.69. Total disbursement of funds of $1,907,177.91.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, February 3, 2020, as presented.

Authorized Patrick Ross to take the Automotive Fundamentals course and approved reimbursement in an amount not to exceed $478.00.

Scheduled Board Workshop for March 2, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at Fire Station #3.

Approved vehicle lease for the Building Department in the amount of $9,000.00.

Approved Director of Public Services to purchase two – 2020 GMC 3500 HD vehicles from Todd Wenzel GMC in the amount totaling $65,273.00.

Authorized purchase of a Cat BR172 Brush Hog, A19 Auger Drive & accessories at a cost not to exceed $10,495.00.

Approved Interlocal Agreement and the Bylaws for the Interlocal Agreement between the Townships of Orion, Oxford, and Addison, and the Villages of Oxford and Leonard, and the Polly Ann Trailways Management Council, Inc. as presented; and authorized Supervisor and Clerk to sign.

Approved Second Amendment to the December 2, 2005 Sanitary Sewer Agreement with the City of Auburn Hills and authorized the Township Supervisor and Clerk to execute same.

Authorized Township Supervisor to sign the agreement with G2 to provide testing services for the East Clarkston Rd. Pathway Project.

Approved VFW Post 334 Peddler/Solicitor Application.

Approved Election Inspector full day rate at $200.00, half day rate at $100.00. Increased Chair and Co-Chair stipend to $75.00, and pay $25.00 if an election inspector is required to appear before the Oakland County Board of Canvassers.

Approved Solicitation License for Clean Water Action and authorized the Clerk to sign and return the notice of intent.

Approved Second Reading of Tobacco, Alternative Nicotine Products, and Vapor Products Ordinance.

Authorized Fire Department to establish a petty cash account that follows the Township imprest petty cash policy and Fire Department petty cash account SOG.

Scheduled joint meeting with the Township Board, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Corridor Improvement Authority, and consultants for Monday, March 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Township Hall Board Room, and authorized the Clerk to post.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received verbal update on SCS Economic development activities in 2019.

Received and filed preliminary financials for December and January.

Closed Executive Session at 7:59 p.m. to discuss attorney opinion and pending litigation.

Reconvened Regular Meeting at 8:27 p.m.

Meeting adjourned at 8:27 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk