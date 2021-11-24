Orion Twp. Board Meeting – SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present. (Mike Flood, absent with notice)

Invocation given by Pastor Rhonda Chapman All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Public Hearing was held for CDBG FY 2022 Annual Application.

Presentation was given by Greg Prost from Robinson Capital.

Supervisor Barnett honored Chuck Rose as citizen of the month for his dedication to the Miracle League Field.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $ Total disbursement of funds of $3,257,804.02.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Received and filed Joint Public Hearing minutes, October 20, 2021.

Approved minutes – Budget Workshop, November 1, 2021, as presented.

Approved minutes – Regular Meeting, November 1, 2021, as presented.

Set Joint Public Hearing for PC-2021-90, Ridgewood PUD for December 1, 2021.

Set Public Hearing for the 2022 budget for December 20, 2021 and directed the Clerk to publish.

Approved special one-day permit for the Holly Jolly Folly under Ord. 76, and waived the $300.00 application fee.

Authorized Supervisor’s office to proceed with obtaining the cost estimate and work plan for BBJ private road maintenance SAD #1.

Approved ARPA funds as proposed and authorized the Accounting Controller and Budget & Procurement Director to make the necessary budget adjustments.

Approved amendments to the CIA by-laws as recommended by the Corridor Improvement Authority board at the November 10, 2021 meeting.

Received and filed matured, called and purchases of securities & bonds for Water/Sewer and General Accounts.

Approved solicitation request for the Lake Orion Lions Goodfellow newspaper sales.

Accepted resignation from Hollie Bardecki with regret, and authorized posting the vacancy.

Accepted resignation from Matthew Schaefer, and authorized posting the vacancy.

Accepted resignation from Theresa Heiliger, and authorized posting the vacancy.

Approved contracting with Hutchison Excavating, LLC. to complete the necessary septic system upgrades at Camp Agawam, at a cost not to exceed $19,500.00.

Authorized advertising for sealed bids for the 2022 Parks & Recreation projects.

Approved solicitation request for the Orion Township Firefighter Goodfellow newspaper sales.

Approved temporary sign fee waiver request for the Friends of the Orion Township Public Library.

Approved recommendation for the 2022 CDBG Annual Application and authorized the Supervisor to file the application.

Approved medical marihuana provisioning center permit for Natrabis Cultivation, LLC., with conditions.

Approved medical marihuana provisioning center permit for Focus Group Enterprises, with conditions.

Approved medical marihuana provisioning center permit for Candid, with conditions.

Approved medical marihuana provisioning center permit for Peninsula Agriculture, with conditions.

Denied medical marihuana provisioning center permit for Gage Cannabis Company.

Held and approved second reading for PC-2021-70, Grandview 3120 S. Lapeer Rd. Rezone.

Held and approved second reading for PC-2021-71, F&D Silverbell Rezone.

Approved Hearing Officer’s Order following the condemnation hearing held on August 24, 2021, and directed the property owner to demolish the building and garage at 207 Pinnacle Road, within twenty-one days.

Received and filed Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed 3rd quarter MMRMA report, as presented.

Received and filed Qualifying Statement Approval letter, as presented.

Received and filed Revenue/Expenditure and balance sheet reports, as presented.

Closed Executive Session at 8:29 p.m. to discuss Attorney opinion.

Reconvened Regular Meeting at 8:41 p.m.

Meeting adjourned at 8:41 p.m.

Penny Shults, Clerk