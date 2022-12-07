Orion Twp. Board Meeting Synopsis — Dec. 5, 2022

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:34 p.m. All members were present.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss Union Negotiations.

Reconvened meeting at 7:08 p.m.

Invocation provided by Reverend Rhonda Chapman from Bethany Tabernacle Church. All rose

for the Pledge of Allegiance, provided by the Cub Scouts, Pack 59.

Awarded Citizen of the Month to Donni Steele, for her service as Orion Township Treasurer.

Public hearing was held for CDBG FY 2023 Annual Application.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,421,548.88 and payrolls of $564,750.28. Total

disbursement of funds was $1,986,299.16, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended. Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, November 21, 2022, as presented.

Approved the Minutes – Budget Work Session, November 21, 2022, as presented.

Adopted Planning Commission Dates, 2023, as presented.

Adopted Board of Trustees Meeting Dates 2023, as presented.

Adopted Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Dates 2023, as presented.

Set Orion Township Holiday Closings 2023, as presented.

Approved the Orion, Stoney, Conklin Watermain double-roundabout engineering plans and

estimate of watermain extension and authorize the budget adjustment of $278,879.50.

Set Budget Public Hearing and possible adoption on proposed 2023 Budgets for 7:00 p.m. on

Monday, December 19, 2022, and direct the Clerk to publish the proper legal notice.

Approved Temporary Sign Fee Waiver Request for St. Joseph Church & School.

Approved Temporary Sign Fee Waiver Request for Christ the Redeemer Church.

Approved 2023 Orion.Events contract and direct the Supervisor to sign agreement.

Approved Notice of Solicitation for Orion Firefighters for Goodfellows Newspaper Sales.

Approved recommendations for CDBG and authorize the Supervisor to file the application.

Approved Second Reading of PC-22-35, Township Initiated Text Amendment to Zoning Ord.

#78, Article XXX, Section 30.09, Performance Guarantees.

Approved Resolution of Authorization – Local Unit Government Match without Donated Funds,

for Michigan Spark Grant program, for the Peterson Lodge Project.

Approved Resolution of Authorization – Local Unit of Government Match without Donated

Funds, for the Michigan Spark Grant program, for the Sheardy Pavilion project.

Approved Resolution of Authorization – Local Unity of Government Match with Donated

Funds, for Michigan Spark Grant program, for Pasadena/Baldwin Roads pocket park.

Authorized Supervisor to enter into an agreement with America in Bloom and CN for the CN

EcoConnexions From the Ground Up grant program and accept the $25,000 grant

award for the Pasadena/Baldwin Roads Pocket Park project.

Approved Labor Agreements between the Charter Township of Orion and Teamsters Local 214

Technical Employees Unit and DPW Unit for the term January 1, 2023 through

December 31, 2025 and authorized the Supervisor to execute the final Agreements; and

to implement the 2023 wage increases with the December 15, 2022, pay period.

Appointed Kim Urbanowski as Township Treasurer, effective December 20, 2022.

Approved to retain the current Treasurer (Donni Steele) through December 31, 2022, at the same

rate of pay and benefits for the purpose of assisting in the transition to a new

Treasurer.

Approved the appointment of Shannon Gries as Township Deputy Treasurer.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the CVTRS Compliance Report.

Received and filed the Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports.

Meeting adjourned at 8:22 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 12/06/2022 Chris Barnett, Supervisor