Orion Twp. board authorizes $899k in repairs to GLAC natatorium

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The natatorium at the Great Lakes Athletic Club, Orion Township’s community center, is getting an upgrade after the Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 on July 9 to approve $899,000 in repairs and renovations.

Trustee Carrie Hilgendorf was absent from the meeting with notice.

The board previously authorized proceeding with the plans and design for the project at its May 19 meeting. The GLAC Renovation Fund Balance currently has $1,105,513.41 that has not yet been committed to any contract. If the board approves this construction change order, $206,513.41 will remain for future phases of the GLAC construction project, according to township documents.

The township closed on the purchase of the nearly 80,000 square foot athletic club in December 2023, paying $9 million for the facility.

Supervisor Chris Barnett said the “largest area of concern” was the steel in the structural areas of the natatorium and that the maintenance “was not a surprise.”

“This is not new. This is something we have been planning on since even before we purchased the facility,” Barnett said.

“This is just part of our deferred maintenance list, our pre-inspection before we bought the building,” said Parks & Recreation Director Aaron Whatley

Whatley added that the township’s construction management company, Cunningham-Limp, has been “working diligently to address a bunch of deferred maintenance.”

“While you see a nice senior area, art room, child watch, additional multipurpose rooms, behind the scenes what you won’t see is a bunch of deferred maintenance – HVAC units, electrical, fire suppression. This is another laundry list of deferred maintenance to make sure that our building is running optimally,” Whatley said.

Some of the larger repair expenses in the natatorium include a full system replacement of the roof ($264,000), pre-catalyzed epoxy paint and coatings ($171,000) and scaffolding ($152,000), according to township documents.

“You can see from some of the photos that the natatorium is a pretty toxic environment for metal. So, the roof has been in pretty bad shape, our steel columns. Our HVAC has been a struggle for many years before the township purchased (GLAC),” Whatley said.

The goal is to complete the majority of the construction during the summer to minimize any impact on pool access. To mitigate some of the downtown of the indoor pool, the township will keep the outdoor pool open.

“We’ll try to keep it open as long as we possibly can and then when the weather turns there might be a short delay where we have to shut down the outdoor pool and the indoor pool and then we’ll open it back up and hopefully we’ll have a beautiful natatorium for the community to use for many, many, many years,” Whatley said.

Clerk Julia Dalrymple asked what would happen if “we kind of kick it a little farther down the road, what would happen to the facility?”

“Well, it depends. It could continue to deteriorate and we could have chunks of roof falling in the pool consistently. We’ve made some band-aids where we’ve put a shell under some of the area. I do not recommend waiting any longer on this. Specifically for the pool and just life safety out there. It’s a great asset for the community, so I think we need to jump on it now,” Whatley said.

Barnett said they have had to close and drain the pool several times when the steel sections of the natatorium roof rust out and fall into the pool.

“So, this is something that has to be done at some point. And the HVAC improvements will hopefully help the longevity. Remember folks, this a 20, almost 25-year-old facility, when the pools were built at least. No disrespect to the previous owners but some of these areas were greatly in need of attention,” Barnett said. “And we did know about this.”