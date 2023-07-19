Orion Twp. board approves Hudson Square development rezone request

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — A proposed mixed-use development took another step forward after the Orion Township Board of Trustees approved rezoning a parcel on S. Lapeer Road for the Hudson Square development project.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the Hudson Square Planned Unit Development Rezone Map Amendment and Agreement. The property was rezoned from Single Family Residential-2 (R-2), and Conditional General Business (GB) to Planned Unit Development (PUD).

The proposed development is at 3030 S. Lapeer Rd. on the northwest corner of Waldon Road and is being developed by Detroit Riverside Capital, a real estate development and investment firm based in Auburn Hills.

Plans include six 7,451 square feet residential buildings, each with four apartments; a Biggby Coffee with a drive through, a 4,800 square foot restaurant and a building for a classic car club.

Trustee Michael Flood, Jr. said he liked the proposed use of the property.

“I know that this is what, the second or third plan that the developer has gone through from the start with the planning commission. I appreciate all the hard work that’s gone into finally bringing a development there that I think will fit perfectly at that corner,” Flood said. “I like the idea of no entrance off of Waldon Road and keeping those pine trees along there. And then reducing the density.”

The board approved the rezone request contingent on the developer resubmitting the plans to address a few outstanding items. The amended plans also have to be approved by the consultants, and the property owners will sign an agreement stating that they discharge the conditional rezoning agreement on the property.

Township attorney Dan Kelly said he was satisfied with the motion to approve the Final PUD Rezone Map Amendment and Agreement and would work with the applicant’s attorney to finalize the PUD agreement.

“As laid out in our ordinance, we require a PUD agreement. That agreement has not been finalized or agreed upon so we’re working with the applicants’ attorney who we know very well. And we’re confident that will come back to the board for approval. But that will be a final step and there are a couple of issues outstanding in that agreement right now,” Kelly said.

Supervisor Chris Barnett said he felt the development team had been “really good” at listening to the feedback from the township, the planning commission and the residents on the proposed project.

“Thank you for being very tuned into listening to the consultants and the residents and the board members throughout this process. We’re looking forward to another great development in our community,” Barnett said.

The board held and approved the first reading of the rezone request on June 19. The township planning commission passed a motion at their May 3, 2023 meeting recommending conditional approval of the Hudson Square Final PUD Rezone Map Amendment and Agreement.