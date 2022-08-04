Orion Twp. BBJ Private Road Maintenance SAD #1 Notice for Public Hearing on Proposed Roll

BBJ Private Road Maintenance SAD #1
Notice for Public Hearing on Proposed Roll
Notice is Hereby Given:
1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain
improvements for private road maintenance (grading, gravel, chloride, snow plowing and improvement to a portion
of Beardslee/Butler) for Beardslee, Butler and Johnson roads.
2. That the special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.
3. That this Board has designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment
District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:
09-01-135-016 09-01-135-010 09-01-135-014 09-01-135-007 09-01-135-013 09-01-127-005
09-01-138-045 09-01-138-044 09-01-138-034 09-01-138-035 09-01-138-036 09-01-138-043
09-01-138-038 09-01-138-021 09-01-138-039 09-01-138-024 09-01-138-025 09-01-138-026
09-01-138-047 09-01-138-030 09-01-138-031 09-01-176-016 09-01-176-059 09-01-176-056
09-01-176-010 09-01-176-064 09-01-176-063 09-01-176-066 09-01-176-061 09-01-176-062
09-01-176-001 09-01-176-042 09-01-176-048 09-01-139-044 09-01-139-045 09-01-139-040
09-01-139-034 09-01-139-035 09-01-139-036 09-01-139-013 09-01-139-029 09-01-139-038
09-01-139-031 09-01-139-043 09-01-139-043
4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to
discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in
the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a
change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%)
percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.
5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on
Monday, August 15, at 7:00 p.m. to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special
Assessment District.
6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment may be levied
against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public
Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment
must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the
special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire
jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and
protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the
special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in
interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in
person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special
assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of
the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Publish: 8-3-2022; 8-10-2022
Public Hearing Notice #2 for LO SAD #2 for LO Review
Notice is Hereby Given:
1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has been requested by petition to begin the process to improve the
quality of Lake Orion by the eradication of algae and weeds.
2. That a special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.
3. That this Board has tentatively designated the following described lands in the Township as constituting the Special Assessment
District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:
0902152042
0902152002
0902152057
0902152058
0902152055
0902152056
0902152005
0902152007
0902152008
0902152009
0902152010
0902152038
0902152039
0902152046
0902152014
0902152044
0902152045
0902152060
0902152059
0902152050
0902152049
0902152048
0902305026
0902305027
0902305028
0902305029
0902305030
0902305002
0902305003
0902305004
0902305005
0902305006
0902305007
0902305008
0902305009
0902305010
0902305011
0902305012
0902305013
0902305014
0902305015
0902305016
0902305017
0902305018
0902305019
0902305020
0902305024
0902329002
0902329003
0902329004
0902329005
0902332001
0902332002
0902332003
0902332020
0902332006
0902332007
0902332008
0902332021
0902332022
0902332019
0902332011
0902332012
0902332013
0902332014
0902332017
0902332016
0902376001
0902376002
0902376003
0902378009
0902378010
0902378004
0902378005
0902378007
0902379007
0902379003
0902379006
0902456012
0902456005
0902456006
0902456007
0902456008
0902456009
0902456011
0902459014
0902459016
0902459015
0902459010
0902459001
0902458014
0902458015
0902458016
0902460001
0902460028
0902460029
0902460030
0902460031
0902460032
0902460033
0902460036
0911231001
0911226006
0911226028
0911226036
0911226048
0911226050
0911226052
0911226038
0911226056
0911226054
0911226042
0911226016
0911226060
0911226019
0911226026
0911226027
0911252001
0911252002
0911252003
0911252004
0911252005
0911252006
0911252007
0911251007
0911251006
0911251005
0911251004
0911251003
0911251002
0911251001
0911251010
0911251009
0911251008
0911127005
0911127004
0911127003
0911127002
0911127001
0911127006
0911127007
0911127008
0911127009
0911127010
0911127011
0911255017
0911255018
0911255011
0911255012
0911255013
0911255014
0911255015
0911255016
0911255009
0911254001
0911254002
0911254007
0911254006
0911277027
0911277025
0911277007
0911277048
0911277013
0911277035
0911277028
0911403009
0911403008
0911403007
0911403006
0911402007
0911257031
0911257027
0911257019
0911257018
0911257017
0911257016
0911257015
0911257014
0911257033
0911257032
0911257034
0911257006
0911257005
0911257004
0911257003
0911257002
0911257001
0911180007
0911180010
0911180009
0911180002
0911180001
0911256002
0911256003
0911256004
0911256001
0911179002
0911179001
0911178013
0911178014
0911178010
0911178009
0911178007
0911178006
0911178005
0911178004
0911178003
0911178008
0911176007
0911177009
0911177003
0911177002
0911177001
0911176010
0911176004
0911176011
0911182014
0911176008
0911178001
0911182003
0911182004
0911182005
0911182006
0911182007
0911182008
0911182013
0911182011
0911182012
0911326013
0911326012
0911326005
0911326006
0911326007
0911326008
0911326009
0911326010
0911326011
0911181001
0911333005
0911333006
0911305007
0911333001
0911307022
0911307021
0911305006
0911307028
0911305005
0911307015
0911307014
0911305004
0911307011
0911307010
0911305003
0911305002
0911303020
0911303019
0911303011
0911303010
0911303018
0911303007
0911303006
0911303005
0911303004
0911303003
0911303002
0911303001
0911154013
0911304001
0911304002
0911304007
0911304005
0911154012
0911154011
0911154010
0911154009
0911154008
0911154017
0911154005
0911154004
0911154003
0911154002
0911154001
0911107006
0911107007
0911107003
0911107002
0911107001
0902355012
0902355011
0902355010
0902355016
0902355015
0902355006
0902355005
0902355013
0902355002
0902355001
0902352014
0902352013
0902352012
0902352011
0902352010
0902352009
0902352008
0902352007
0902352006
0902352016
0902352015
0902352002
0902352001
0902351001
0902351002
0902351003
0902351004
0902351005
0902351006
0902351007
0902351008
0902351009
0902351010
0902351011
0902351012
0902351013
0902351014
0902351015
0902351016
0902351017
0902351018
0902351019
0902351029
0902351030
0902351026
0902351028
0903485007
0903485006
0903485002
0903485009
0903484001
0903484017
0903484004
0903484005
0903484006
0903484007
0903484008
0903484009
0903484018
0903484012
0903484013
0903484014
0903484015
0903484016
0910229001
0910230001
0910230002
0910230003
0911102001
0911102015
0911102011
0911102013
0911102014
0911102009
0911104001
0911104002
0911104011
0911104012
0911104004
0911104005
0911104006
0911104008
0911104007
0910277001
0911105001
0911105002
0911105003
0911105004
0911105005
0911105006
0911105021
0911105012
0911105011
0911105013
0911108006
0911105014
0911108007
0911105015
0911108008
0911105019
0911151029
0911151031
0911151032
0911151005
0911151006
0911151007
0911151008
0911151009
0911151010
0911151011
0911151012
0911151013
0911151014
0911151015
0911151027
0911151035
0911151030
0911151023
0911151024
0911151025
0911302005
0911301004
0911301003
0911301002
0911301001
0910428006
0910428005
0910428007
0910428008
0910278045
0910278044
0910278030
0910278029
0910278028
0910278027
0910278047
0910278046
0910278035
0910278020
0910278019
0910278018
0910278017
0910278016
0910278015
0910278014
0910278040
0910278011
0910278043
0910278042
0910278041
0910278038
0910278004
0910278037
0910278001
0910256006
0910256016
0910256015
0910256014
0910256013
0910256003
0910254032
0910254031
0910254030
0910254029
0910254028
0910254027
0910254038
0910254023
0910254022
0910254021
0910254020
0910254019
0910254018
0910254017
0910254016
0910254015
0910254035
0910254011
0910254010
0910254037
0910254007
0910254006
0910254005
0910254036
0910254002
0910254001
0910211001
0910204017
0910210010
0910210006
0910210011
0910210002
0910226003
0910226001
0910209018
0910209001
0910209019
0910209007
0910209008
0910209009
0910209020
0910209012
0910209013
0910204016
0910204026
0910204025
0910204022
0910204011
0910204023
0910204031
0910204030
0910204028
0910204020
0910204019
0910204018
0910203007
0910203005
0910203004
0910203003
0910203002
0910203001
0910202005
0910202004
0910202003
0910202010
0910202009
0910208001
0910208002
0910208023
0910208005
0910208006
0910208007
0910208008
0910208026
0910208027
0910208013
0910208014
0910208025
0910208017
0910208018
0910208019
0910208021
0910208022
0903461011
0903461007
0903461006
0903461005
0903461010
0903461002
0903461001
0903460001
0903457023
0903457022
0903457015
0903457026
0903457027
0903457021
0903457020
0903457006
0903457005
0903457024
0903457002
0903457001
0910201008
0910201009
0910126027
0910126025
0910126026
0903300001
0903451001
0903451002
0903451007
0903451006
0903452048
0903452047
0903452034
0903452041
0903452039
0903452045
0903452046
0903452012
0903452013
0903452014
0903452044
0903452038
0903452042
0903452043
0903452020
0903452021
0903452023
0903452022
0903452024
0903452025
0903452026
0903452027
0903452028
0803452029
0903452030
0903477010
0903452031
0903477004
0903477003
0903477002
0903477001
0903456001
0903455006
0903455003
0903455004
0903476004
0903455005
0903476005
0903476007
0903476006
0903454008
0903454009
0903454012
0903454011
0903434031
0903454010
0903434004
0903434005
0903434034
0903434033
0903434009
0903434029
0903434032
0903434015
0903434014
0903434030
0903434018
0903434019
0903434035
0903434036
0903434023
0903434024
0903434025
0903434026
0903434027
0903435004
0903435003
0903435002
0903435005
0903435001
0903435023
0903435024
0903435008
0903435009
0903435010
0903435011
0903435012
0903435013
0903435014
0903435015
0903435025
0903435018
0903435019
0903435022
0902304001
0902304002
0902304008
0902304007
0902304006
0902303007
0902303006
0902303005
0902303004
0902303003
0902303009
0902303008
0902302001
0902301004
0902301001
0903432006
0903432005
0903432004
0903431001
0903431002
0903431003
0903431015
0903431016
0903431008
0903431009
0903431010
0903431011
0903431012
0903431017
0903430011
0903430016
0903430015
0903430013
0903430003
0903430018
0903430017
0903429021
0903429026
0903429027
0903429023
0903429012
0903429013
0903429014
0903429019
0903405058
0903405069
0903405068
0903405057
0903405044
0903405043
0903405042
0903405041
0903405054
0903405034
0903405033
0903405032
0903405031
0903405030
0903405029
0903405028
0903405067
0903405064
0903405060
0903405059
0903405017
0903405066
0903405013
0903405012
0903405011
0903405010
0903405055
0903405007
0903405070
0903405071
0903405003
0903405062
0903401008
0903254025
0903254024
0903254031
0903254037
0903254036
0903254035
0903254032
0903254029
0903254011
0903254012
0903254028
0903254008
0903254007
0903254006
0903254027
0903254002
0903254001
0903253002
0903276002
0903277004
0903277005
0903278022
0903278024
0903278025
0903278023
0903278011
0903278031
0903278028
0903278027
0903278026
0903278030
0903278008
0903278007
0903278006
0903278005
0903278018
0903278001
0903278019
0903278020
0903278016
0903479001
0903481008
0903481009
0903481003
0903481004
0903481005
0903481006
0903481007
0903482006
0903482005
0903482004
0903482003
0903482002
0903482001
0903480004
0903480005
0903480003
0910227001
0910226002
0910276001
0910276002
0910279001
0910278021
0911101025
0911101028
0911103002
0911101027
0911101020
0911101029
0911101018
0911101017
0911101016
0911101015
0911101014
0902354017
0902354020
0902354010
0902354011
0902354012
0902354013
0902354016
0911106001
0911106003
0911106004
0902330012
0902330013
0902328014
0902328015
0902328008
0902328017
0902328016
0902328013
0902177007
0902177006
0902152054
0902326019
0902326020
0902326018
0902326003
0902326013
0902326006
0902626009
0902326010
0902326008
0911226002
4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of ten (10) years or until a petition to discontinue the special
assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of
the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment
District.
5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, August
15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to hear and consider any objections to the assessments and to said Special Assessment Roll.
6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment shall be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement.
Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing
held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction over any
dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the
special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent,
may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township
Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.
Publish: 8-3-2022; 8-10-2022