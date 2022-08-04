Orion Twp. BBJ Private Road Maintenance SAD #1 Notice for Public Hearing on Proposed Roll

BBJ Private Road Maintenance SAD #1

Notice for Public Hearing on Proposed Roll

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain

improvements for private road maintenance (grading, gravel, chloride, snow plowing and improvement to a portion

of Beardslee/Butler) for Beardslee, Butler and Johnson roads.

2. That the special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment

District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-01-135-016 09-01-135-010 09-01-135-014 09-01-135-007 09-01-135-013 09-01-127-005

09-01-138-045 09-01-138-044 09-01-138-034 09-01-138-035 09-01-138-036 09-01-138-043

09-01-138-038 09-01-138-021 09-01-138-039 09-01-138-024 09-01-138-025 09-01-138-026

09-01-138-047 09-01-138-030 09-01-138-031 09-01-176-016 09-01-176-059 09-01-176-056

09-01-176-010 09-01-176-064 09-01-176-063 09-01-176-066 09-01-176-061 09-01-176-062

09-01-176-001 09-01-176-042 09-01-176-048 09-01-139-044 09-01-139-045 09-01-139-040

09-01-139-034 09-01-139-035 09-01-139-036 09-01-139-013 09-01-139-029 09-01-139-038

09-01-139-031 09-01-139-043 09-01-139-043

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to

discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in

the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a

change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%)

percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on

Monday, August 15, at 7:00 p.m. to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special

Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment may be levied

against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public

Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment

must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the

special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire

jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and

protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the

special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in

interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in

person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special

assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of

the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 8-3-2022; 8-10-2022

Public Hearing Notice #2 for LO SAD #2 for LO Review

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has been requested by petition to begin the process to improve the

quality of Lake Orion by the eradication of algae and weeds.

2. That a special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has tentatively designated the following described lands in the Township as constituting the Special Assessment

District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

0902152042

0902152002

0902152057

0902152058

0902152055

0902152056

0902152005

0902152007

0902152008

0902152009

0902152010

0902152038

0902152039

0902152046

0902152014

0902152044

0902152045

0902152060

0902152059

0902152050

0902152049

0902152048

0902305026

0902305027

0902305028

0902305029

0902305030

0902305002

0902305003

0902305004

0902305005

0902305006

0902305007

0902305008

0902305009

0902305010

0902305011

0902305012

0902305013

0902305014

0902305015

0902305016

0902305017

0902305018

0902305019

0902305020

0902305024

0902329002

0902329003

0902329004

0902329005

0902332001

0902332002

0902332003

0902332020

0902332006

0902332007

0902332008

0902332021

0902332022

0902332019

0902332011

0902332012

0902332013

0902332014

0902332017

0902332016

0902376001

0902376002

0902376003

0902378009

0902378010

0902378004

0902378005

0902378007

0902379007

0902379003

0902379006

0902456012

0902456005

0902456006

0902456007

0902456008

0902456009

0902456011

0902459014

0902459016

0902459015

0902459010

0902459001

0902458014

0902458015

0902458016

0902460001

0902460028

0902460029

0902460030

0902460031

0902460032

0902460033

0902460036

0911231001

0911226006

0911226028

0911226036

0911226048

0911226050

0911226052

0911226038

0911226056

0911226054

0911226042

0911226016

0911226060

0911226019

0911226026

0911226027

0911252001

0911252002

0911252003

0911252004

0911252005

0911252006

0911252007

0911251007

0911251006

0911251005

0911251004

0911251003

0911251002

0911251001

0911251010

0911251009

0911251008

0911127005

0911127004

0911127003

0911127002

0911127001

0911127006

0911127007

0911127008

0911127009

0911127010

0911127011

0911255017

0911255018

0911255011

0911255012

0911255013

0911255014

0911255015

0911255016

0911255009

0911254001

0911254002

0911254007

0911254006

0911277027

0911277025

0911277007

0911277048

0911277013

0911277035

0911277028

0911403009

0911403008

0911403007

0911403006

0911402007

0911257031

0911257027

0911257019

0911257018

0911257017

0911257016

0911257015

0911257014

0911257033

0911257032

0911257034

0911257006

0911257005

0911257004

0911257003

0911257002

0911257001

0911180007

0911180010

0911180009

0911180002

0911180001

0911256002

0911256003

0911256004

0911256001

0911179002

0911179001

0911178013

0911178014

0911178010

0911178009

0911178007

0911178006

0911178005

0911178004

0911178003

0911178008

0911176007

0911177009

0911177003

0911177002

0911177001

0911176010

0911176004

0911176011

0911182014

0911176008

0911178001

0911182003

0911182004

0911182005

0911182006

0911182007

0911182008

0911182013

0911182011

0911182012

0911326013

0911326012

0911326005

0911326006

0911326007

0911326008

0911326009

0911326010

0911326011

0911181001

0911333005

0911333006

0911305007

0911333001

0911307022

0911307021

0911305006

0911307028

0911305005

0911307015

0911307014

0911305004

0911307011

0911307010

0911305003

0911305002

0911303020

0911303019

0911303011

0911303010

0911303018

0911303007

0911303006

0911303005

0911303004

0911303003

0911303002

0911303001

0911154013

0911304001

0911304002

0911304007

0911304005

0911154012

0911154011

0911154010

0911154009

0911154008

0911154017

0911154005

0911154004

0911154003

0911154002

0911154001

0911107006

0911107007

0911107003

0911107002

0911107001

0902355012

0902355011

0902355010

0902355016

0902355015

0902355006

0902355005

0902355013

0902355002

0902355001

0902352014

0902352013

0902352012

0902352011

0902352010

0902352009

0902352008

0902352007

0902352006

0902352016

0902352015

0902352002

0902352001

0902351001

0902351002

0902351003

0902351004

0902351005

0902351006

0902351007

0902351008

0902351009

0902351010

0902351011

0902351012

0902351013

0902351014

0902351015

0902351016

0902351017

0902351018

0902351019

0902351029

0902351030

0902351026

0902351028

0903485007

0903485006

0903485002

0903485009

0903484001

0903484017

0903484004

0903484005

0903484006

0903484007

0903484008

0903484009

0903484018

0903484012

0903484013

0903484014

0903484015

0903484016

0910229001

0910230001

0910230002

0910230003

0911102001

0911102015

0911102011

0911102013

0911102014

0911102009

0911104001

0911104002

0911104011

0911104012

0911104004

0911104005

0911104006

0911104008

0911104007

0910277001

0911105001

0911105002

0911105003

0911105004

0911105005

0911105006

0911105021

0911105012

0911105011

0911105013

0911108006

0911105014

0911108007

0911105015

0911108008

0911105019

0911151029

0911151031

0911151032

0911151005

0911151006

0911151007

0911151008

0911151009

0911151010

0911151011

0911151012

0911151013

0911151014

0911151015

0911151027

0911151035

0911151030

0911151023

0911151024

0911151025

0911302005

0911301004

0911301003

0911301002

0911301001

0910428006

0910428005

0910428007

0910428008

0910278045

0910278044

0910278030

0910278029

0910278028

0910278027

0910278047

0910278046

0910278035

0910278020

0910278019

0910278018

0910278017

0910278016

0910278015

0910278014

0910278040

0910278011

0910278043

0910278042

0910278041

0910278038

0910278004

0910278037

0910278001

0910256006

0910256016

0910256015

0910256014

0910256013

0910256003

0910254032

0910254031

0910254030

0910254029

0910254028

0910254027

0910254038

0910254023

0910254022

0910254021

0910254020

0910254019

0910254018

0910254017

0910254016

0910254015

0910254035

0910254011

0910254010

0910254037

0910254007

0910254006

0910254005

0910254036

0910254002

0910254001

0910211001

0910204017

0910210010

0910210006

0910210011

0910210002

0910226003

0910226001

0910209018

0910209001

0910209019

0910209007

0910209008

0910209009

0910209020

0910209012

0910209013

0910204016

0910204026

0910204025

0910204022

0910204011

0910204023

0910204031

0910204030

0910204028

0910204020

0910204019

0910204018

0910203007

0910203005

0910203004

0910203003

0910203002

0910203001

0910202005

0910202004

0910202003

0910202010

0910202009

0910208001

0910208002

0910208023

0910208005

0910208006

0910208007

0910208008

0910208026

0910208027

0910208013

0910208014

0910208025

0910208017

0910208018

0910208019

0910208021

0910208022

0903461011

0903461007

0903461006

0903461005

0903461010

0903461002

0903461001

0903460001

0903457023

0903457022

0903457015

0903457026

0903457027

0903457021

0903457020

0903457006

0903457005

0903457024

0903457002

0903457001

0910201008

0910201009

0910126027

0910126025

0910126026

0903300001

0903451001

0903451002

0903451007

0903451006

0903452048

0903452047

0903452034

0903452041

0903452039

0903452045

0903452046

0903452012

0903452013

0903452014

0903452044

0903452038

0903452042

0903452043

0903452020

0903452021

0903452023

0903452022

0903452024

0903452025

0903452026

0903452027

0903452028

0803452029

0903452030

0903477010

0903452031

0903477004

0903477003

0903477002

0903477001

0903456001

0903455006

0903455003

0903455004

0903476004

0903455005

0903476005

0903476007

0903476006

0903454008

0903454009

0903454012

0903454011

0903434031

0903454010

0903434004

0903434005

0903434034

0903434033

0903434009

0903434029

0903434032

0903434015

0903434014

0903434030

0903434018

0903434019

0903434035

0903434036

0903434023

0903434024

0903434025

0903434026

0903434027

0903435004

0903435003

0903435002

0903435005

0903435001

0903435023

0903435024

0903435008

0903435009

0903435010

0903435011

0903435012

0903435013

0903435014

0903435015

0903435025

0903435018

0903435019

0903435022

0902304001

0902304002

0902304008

0902304007

0902304006

0902303007

0902303006

0902303005

0902303004

0902303003

0902303009

0902303008

0902302001

0902301004

0902301001

0903432006

0903432005

0903432004

0903431001

0903431002

0903431003

0903431015

0903431016

0903431008

0903431009

0903431010

0903431011

0903431012

0903431017

0903430011

0903430016

0903430015

0903430013

0903430003

0903430018

0903430017

0903429021

0903429026

0903429027

0903429023

0903429012

0903429013

0903429014

0903429019

0903405058

0903405069

0903405068

0903405057

0903405044

0903405043

0903405042

0903405041

0903405054

0903405034

0903405033

0903405032

0903405031

0903405030

0903405029

0903405028

0903405067

0903405064

0903405060

0903405059

0903405017

0903405066

0903405013

0903405012

0903405011

0903405010

0903405055

0903405007

0903405070

0903405071

0903405003

0903405062

0903401008

0903254025

0903254024

0903254031

0903254037

0903254036

0903254035

0903254032

0903254029

0903254011

0903254012

0903254028

0903254008

0903254007

0903254006

0903254027

0903254002

0903254001

0903253002

0903276002

0903277004

0903277005

0903278022

0903278024

0903278025

0903278023

0903278011

0903278031

0903278028

0903278027

0903278026

0903278030

0903278008

0903278007

0903278006

0903278005

0903278018

0903278001

0903278019

0903278020

0903278016

0903479001

0903481008

0903481009

0903481003

0903481004

0903481005

0903481006

0903481007

0903482006

0903482005

0903482004

0903482003

0903482002

0903482001

0903480004

0903480005

0903480003

0910227001

0910226002

0910276001

0910276002

0910279001

0910278021

0911101025

0911101028

0911103002

0911101027

0911101020

0911101029

0911101018

0911101017

0911101016

0911101015

0911101014

0902354017

0902354020

0902354010

0902354011

0902354012

0902354013

0902354016

0911106001

0911106003

0911106004

0902330012

0902330013

0902328014

0902328015

0902328008

0902328017

0902328016

0902328013

0902177007

0902177006

0902152054

0902326019

0902326020

0902326018

0902326003

0902326013

0902326006

0902626009

0902326010

0902326008

0911226002

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of ten (10) years or until a petition to discontinue the special

assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of

the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment

District.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, August

15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to hear and consider any objections to the assessments and to said Special Assessment Roll.

6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment shall be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement.

Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing

held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction over any

dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the

special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent,

may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township

Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Publish: 8-3-2022; 8-10-2022