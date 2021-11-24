Orion Twp. ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-288 — PC-2021-71, F & D SILVERBELL REZONE REQUEST

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-288

PC-2021-71, F & D SILVERBELL REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, November 15, 2021, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2021-71, F & D Silverbell Rezone Request, a request to rezone approximately 23.05 acres of the vacant unaddressed parcel located at the SW corner of Silverbell and Lapeer Road, Sidwell No. 09-35-100-019, from OP (Office Professional) to IP (Industrial Park) and approximately 7.02 acres from OP (Office Professional) to GB (General Business). F & D Silverbell, applicant.

Complete copies of the Ordinance can be viewed on the Township’s website, www.oriontownship.org and also are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where they may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 11.24.2021