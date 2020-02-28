Orion Twp. Adoption of Ordinance 158-1 — Tobacco, Alternative Nicotine Products and Vapor Products

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 158-1

AMENDMENT TO ORDINANCE NO. 158

TOBACCO, ALTERNATIVE

NICOTINE PRODUCTS, AND

VAPOR PRODUCTS

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an Ordinance to provide uniformity regarding penalties for violation of this Ordinance with state law; to provide for severability; to repeal all Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict therewith and to provide an effective date.

The CHARTER Township of ORION OrdainS: SECTION 1 of Ordinance

Article 7 of Ordinance No. 158 shall be amended by placing the hereinafter described language in the Sections as follows:

Section VII – Violation and Penalties (a) A person who violates Section II(a), (b), (c) or (d) of this Ordinance is guilty of a misdemeanor. (b) A person who violates Sec. IV is responsible for a municipal civil infraction or a misdemeanor, depending upon the number of violations. The following penalties shall apply in the event of a determination of responsibility for an infraction under this section: (1) For the first violation, the individual is responsible for a state civil infraction and shall be fined not more than fifty ($50). The court may order the individual to participate in a health promotion and risk reduction assessment program, if available. In addition, the court may order the individual to perform not more than sixteen (16) hours of community service. (2) For the second violation, the individual is responsible for a state civil infraction and shall be fined not more than fifty dollars ($50). The court may order the individual to participate in a health promotion and risk reduction assessment program, if available. In addition, the court may order the individual to perform not more than thirty-two (32) hours of community service. (3) If a violation of subsection (3) occurs after 2 or more prior judgments, the individual is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than fifty dollars ($50) for each violation. Pursuant to a probation order, the court may also require the individual to participate in a health promotion and risk reduction assessment program, if available. Section XI – Effective Date

This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the Township of Orion, and shall become effective upon publication, as provided by law.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 02.26.2020