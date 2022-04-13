Orion Twp. Adoption of Ord. 162 Mobile Food Establishment

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 162

ORION TOWNSHIP MOBILE FOOD

ESTABLISHMENT ORDINANCE SYNOPSIS

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 4, 2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance to establish regulations for mobile food establishments to ensure the safe and orderly operation of mobile food establishments within the Township; to establish administration of this Ordinance; and to provide penalties for and enforcement of violations of this Ordinance.

The CHARTER Township of ORION OrdainS: SECTION 1 of Ordinance

ARTICLE I – DEFINITIONS ARTICLE II – PURPOSE AND SCOPE ARTICLE III – GENERAL PROVISIONS Section 1 The Hours of Operation subsection has been removed. ARTICLE IV – PERMITS Section 1 Section 2 – Administration Section 3 – Enforcement Section 4 – Severability Section 5 – Effective date and Adoption

The complete text of the Ordinance may be examined by visiting the Township website oriontownship.org under the Government tab and is also on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where it may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.