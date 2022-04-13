Orion Twp. Adoption of Ord. 162 Mobile Food Establishment

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 162
ORION TOWNSHIP MOBILE FOOD
ESTABLISHMENT ORDINANCE SYNOPSIS
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 4, 2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance to establish regulations for mobile food establishments to ensure the safe and orderly operation of mobile food establishments within the Township; to establish administration of this Ordinance; and to provide penalties for and enforcement of violations of this Ordinance.
The CHARTER Township of ORION OrdainS:
SECTION 1 of Ordinance
AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH REGULATIONS FOR MOBILE FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS TO ENSURE THE SAFE AND ORDERLY OPERATION OF MOBILE FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS WITHIN THE TOWNSHIP; TO ESTABLISH ADMINISTRATION OF THIS ORDINANCE; AND TO PROVIDE PENALTIES FOR AND ENFORCEMENT OF VIOLATIONS OF THIS ORDINANCE.
ARTICLE I – DEFINITIONS
ARTICLE II – PURPOSE AND SCOPE
ARTICLE III – GENERAL PROVISIONS
Section 1
The Hours of Operation subsection has been removed.
ARTICLE IV – PERMITS
Section 1
Section 2 – Administration
Section 3 – Enforcement
Section 4 – Severability
Section 5 – Effective date and Adoption
The complete text of the Ordinance may be examined by visiting the Township website oriontownship.org under the Government tab and is also on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where it may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Publish: 04.13.22 Charter Township of Orion