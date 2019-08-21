Orion Twp. 2020 Budget Public Hearing – Sept. 16, 2019

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEEES

2020 BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed millage rates in support of the 2020 budget on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.*

Copies of the proposed 2020 budget will be made available in the office of the Orion Township Clerk. In order to review the budget or provide comment, please contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above or at pshults@oriontownship.org .

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion