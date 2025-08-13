Orion Township receives $825K for pedestrian safety path

Orion Township received a $825,948 check from SEMCOG for a pedestrian safety path along Maybee Road at Rohr Road on Aug. 5. Left to right: Kevin Vettraino, Director of Planning, SEMCOG; Chelsie Petrusha, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, Orion Township; Tom Fisher, Secretary and Parks and Paths Advisory Committee member, Orion Township; Julia Dalrymple, Clerk, Orion Township; Joanne Purdon, Parks and Paths Advisory Committee Member, Orion Township; Aaron Whatley, Director of Parks and Recreation, Orion Township; Amy O’Leary, Executive Director, SEMCOG; Chris Barnett, Supervisor, Orion Township; Matt Pfeiffer, Treasurer, Orion Township; Conner Reiter, Naturalist of Parks and Recreation, Orion Township; Forest Burr, Safety Path and Trails Maintenance Manager of Parks and Recreation, Orion Township; Jack Lovat, Trustee, Orion Township. Photo by Joseph Goral

Path will connect trails between townships and more

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepape.com

ORION TWP. — The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) presented Orion Township with $825,948 in federal funding from SEMCOG’s TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) on Aug. 5 to support a pedestrian safety path along Maybee Road at Rohr Road.

The path will include nearly a quarter mile long and 8-foot-wide boardwalk and 120 feet of sidewalk along Maybee Road. It will address a gap in the regional non-motorized pathway system, connect multiple miles of trail between Orion and Independence townships, and link to the Iron Belle Trail, according to SEMCOG.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett called the connections critical at the check presentation, and added the township’s 42 lakes can make building roads and sidewalks challenging.

SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary said she is excited to provide funding for the project, and added those at SEMCOG know residents need safe ways to access neighborhoods, natural resources and trail systems.

“We built right up to (the connections) on both sides, but the part we didn’t build was the expensive part,” Barnett said. “And that’s because we have all these great wetlands and lakes, and we want to protect them.”

The project aims to enhance local mobility and safety, and supports more connected pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, improved access to parks, schools, neighborhoods, and key destinations and expanded regional trail connectivity as outlined in SEMCOG’s transportation and mobility plans, according to SEMCOG.

Aaron Whatley, the township’s director of parks, recreation and facilities, said the community has identified the area for many years as an area that needs these connections.

The township did not specify an exact date that the project will begin.

The $825,948 was awarded by SEMCOG’s Regional Review Committee, O’Leary said. The committee is made up of elected officials.

O’Leary also said the TAP has funded 152 projects across south east Michigan with $90 million.