ORION TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY — NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING — ON THE ADOPTION OF THE BUDGET FOR THE JANUARY 1, 2022-DECEMBER 31, 2022 FISCAL YEAR AND 2021 PROPERTY TAX LEVY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORION TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY

County of Oakland, Michigan

ON THE ADOPTION OF THE BUDGET FOR THE JANUARY 1, 2022-

DECEMBER 31, 2022 FISCAL YEAR AND 2021 PROPERTY TAX LEVY

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE LIBRARY DISTRICT OF THE ORION TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Orion Township Public Library, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, the 16th day of September 2021, at 6:30 pm in the Meeting Room of the Orion Township Library, 825 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362, to consider the approval and adoption of the operating budget of the Orion Township Public Library for the January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022 fiscal year.

Copies of the proposed budget will be available for examination at the library during regular hours of operation, beginning September 13, 2021. At the public hearing, all citizens, taxpayers, and property owners of the Orion Township Public Library District, County of Oakland, Michigan, shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard in regard to the approval of the budget.

THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.

The taxing unit publishing this notice, and identified below, has complete authority to establish the number of mills to be levied from within its authorized millage rate.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Trustees of the Orion Township Public Library, County of Oakland, Michigan.

Any citizen requesting accommodation to attend this meeting, please contact Kathleen Kwiatkowski, Interim Director, at 248-693-3000.