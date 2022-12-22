Orion Township Public Library Board of Trustees seeks new member following recent resignation

By Chene Koppitz

Special Contributor to The Review

ORION TWP. — Following the recent resignation of long-time Orion Township Public Library Board of Trustees member Mike Luna, the library board is seeking a replacement.

The board consists of six members, all of whom are voting residents of Orion Township.

To fill the vacancy, the current board is seeking to appoint a new member until the next quadrennial election in 2024, at which time all sitting members would run for reelection. Those elected serve a four-year term.

Board members meet monthly on Thursday evenings, with attendance (whether in person or electronically) being mandatory.

MaryAnne Thorndycraft currently serves as president, with Mary Pergeau as vice president. Jim Phillips is the board treasurer, Bert Quinn continues his role as secretary and Jim Abramczyk rounds out the board as trustee.

The board’s responsibilities include library operations, policymaking, strategic planning, and budgeting.

“The board thanks Mike for his years of service and wishes him the best as he and his wife embark on a new journey as the owners of the Baldwin Café, said library board President MaryAnne Thorndycraft. “Mike’s accounting background was especially helpful, and his input will be missed.”

Library Director Chase McMunn encouraged community members interested in a potential library board appointment to reach out to the board’s current members to discuss the ins and outs of board membership and duties.

“From its beginnings nearly a century ago, our library and its services have been embraced by this community,” McMunn said. “It is my hope that the history and reputation of OTPL will inspire a dedicated resident to fill the open spot, which will ensure that the library can continue its mission of serving and engaging a thriving community of lifelong learners.”

Any Orion Township resident who is 18 or older and registered to vote may seek an OTPL Board of Trustees appointment, which will run through 2024.

Those who wish to be considered for the open board seat should message their interest and credentials to OTPL Director Chase McMunn at cmcmunn@orionlibrary.org.

For more information regarding the OTPL Board of Trustees, as well as appointment requirements and duties, please contact Chene Koppitz at ckoppitz@orionlobrary.org.

The Orion Township Public Library is located at 825 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48362 and is open Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays during the school year from 1 – 5 p.m. Visit orionlibrary.org or call 248-693-3000 for more information.