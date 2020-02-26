Orion Township named Pure Michigan Trail Town

Orion Township was one of three Michigan communities named as 2020 Pure Michigan Trail Towns by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) during the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism yesterday in Grand Rapids.

These three communities join the four trail towns named last year, for a total of seven Pure Michigan trail towns state-wide.

“With four seasons of trail recreation fun available, Michigan truly is home to a variety of great trails and trail towns,” said Paul Yauk, DNR state trails coordinator. “Today, we are excited to recognize some of the best that provide people with unique trails experiences every time they step outside.”

In 2014, the Michigan Trailways Act was revised to add the DNR’s ability to designate trails and towns as Pure Michigan Trails and Trail Towns. That designation was designed to acknowledge Michigan’s position as the preeminent trails state in the nation.

The trails and trail towns chosen were deemed to provide users with a quality trail experience, provide clear information for users, have broad community support and have a sustainable maintenance and marketing plan.

Located in Northern Oakland County, Orion Township boasts 42 lakes, 4,247 acres of parkland and more than 50 miles of trails and paths, including the popular Paint Creek and Polly Ann Trails. The Polly Ann Trail was designated a Pure Michigan Trail in 2019. Orion Township is the only Township in the state and the only community in Southeast Michigan designated as a Pure Michigan Trail Town.

“Orion Township has long since been known by its motto “where living is a vacation,” and with our recent focus on recreation and trail connections, it’s only getting better!” said Chris Barnett, Orion Township Supervisor. “We are more than proud to join the now six other Pure Michigan Trail Towns, demonstrating Orion Township’s commitment to year-round outdoor recreation and vacation-way-of- life, and to bring this honor home to Southeast Michigan.”

Towns with Pure Michigan designation are identified as vibrant places where trail-based tourism meets the needs of both trail users and town residents. A Pure Michigan Trail Town is a destination along a Pure Michigan Trail where users can venture off the trail to enjoy the scenery and the nearby community’s character, heritage and charm.

The three 2020 Pure Michigan Trail Towns are Orion Township, the City of Cheboygan, and Reed City. Joining the City of Charlevoix, City of Houghton, Village of Newberry and the City of South Haven, designated in 2019.

“Michigan is known for having thousands of miles of hiking, biking and kayaking trails, but the trails and communities that receive this designation are truly outstanding and embody what Pure Michigan is all about,” said David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan.

This program is managed by the Michigan DNR.

Information on the Pure Michigan designation program – including an overview, the designated trails and trail towns, the application process, designation criteria, frequently asked questions, a handbook and other related resources – can be found at michigan.gov/dnrtrails.