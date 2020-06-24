Orion Township Library begins offering curbside pickup and at-home delivery

On Monday, the Orion Township Public Library began offering curbside pickup as well as home delivery services for library patrons.

Curbside pickup

Patrons will be able to check out items via curbside pickup in the library parking lot. Items can be selected online at www.catalog.orionlibrary.org or by calling the library at 248-693-3000. Once the items selected are available for pickup, patrons will receive an email or a phone call notifying them.

Once at the library patrons will have to pull into one of the library’s five numbered spots located near the building and send a text to 248-975-7410 to notify the library staff that they are there. Patrons without the ability to text should call the library directly. Clerks will then place the checked-out items in the patron’s trunk or through an open window in the car. All items being returned must be placed in return bins, not given to the clerks delivering their items.

Checkouts are currently limited to 10 items per library card.

Home delivery

No contact home delivery is expected to be a temporary service for those who are currently uncomfortable leaving their home due to COVID-19.

Applications for home delivery can be found at www.orionlibrary.org/home-delivery/registration.

Once registration is complete applicants may place their selected items on hold and will later be contacted by the library to set up a delivery date. Items will be placed in a bag which will be delivered to your door.

To place item requests for home delivery, please contact the library at 248-693-3001, email at homedelivery@orionlibrary.org or using the library online catalog. – M.K.