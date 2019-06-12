Orion reads — and plays — at the library’s Summer Reading Kickoff party

The Orion Township Public Library kicked off its 2019 Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories” on Saturday with a party for the entire family.

Kids could race through the inflatable and mat obstacle courses, jump in the bounce house, get their faces painted, make arts and crafts, snack on local cuisine and dance to the music of Superfunk Jen.

And while kids may have enjoyed exploring the activities during the party, the purpose was to remind everyone to sign up for the program, open a book and explore the universe.

Last year, more than 1,400 people participated in the Summer Reading Program, said Karen Knox, executive director of the Orion Twp. Public Library.

The program has four ages categories: ages 0-4, Kindergarten through 5th grade, teens and adults.

Participants will signup and log the number of books they’ve read, or the amount of time they’ve spent reading. Those who meet certain goals in each age group will win prizes, ranging from free books to a chance to win gift cards in a random drawing.

There is also Family Management Portal so that families who participate can log each person’s reading accomplishments in one form.

The Teen Program ends with an after hours lock-in on Aug. 2. All other programs end Aug. 3.

For more photos see June 12 issue of The Lake Orion Review