Orion Neighborhood Television to hold 10th annual 5 for 5 food drive Feb. 8

Orion Neighborhood Television (ONTV) will hold their 10th annual Food Drive to benefit the Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ONTV studio in the Orion Center.

“February is the time of year when the shelves are the emptiest at the FISH pantry,” said Ian Locke, executive director at Orion Neighborhood Television, in a press release. “We thought ONTV, being the community’s television station, could help out this great organization. The Orion community was amazing last year donating over 6,000 pounds of food and toiletry items. We are looking to make this year’s food drive the biggest yet.”

The food drive lineup will be televised by ONTV for the duration on Comcast channels 10, 20 or 22, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, or online at www.orionONTV.org.

Live music and family entertainment will also be provided during the drive.

Those who drop off five food or toiletry items or $5 between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, will have the chance to win a prize donated by a local business.

Last year, ONTV surpassed their 6,000-pound goal and have collected more than 38,000 pounds of food over the past nine years.

Monitary donations can be made in cash or via PayPal on the ONTV website.

Pantry donations are also accepted at the following locations: Grondin’s Hair Salon (Lake Orion), Orion Twp. Library, Orion Twp. Hall, Lake Orion Village Hall, the Orion Center, ONTV, Northern Flooring, The Lake Orion Review, Mannie’s Bagel, King of Kings Lutheran Church, Broadway Dance and the Lake Orion Bus Depot.

The ONTV studio is located in the Orion Center at 1349 Joslyn Rd. — M.K.