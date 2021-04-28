Orion library to host Fandom Fest

Celebrate anime, video games, comics, costumes and more at the Orion Township Public Library on May 1 for Fandom Fest.

Throughout the day, the library will have fun, fandom related take-and-make crafts available for free to patrons.

“We will have a variety of geeky take-and-make crafts for all ages as well as a virtual cosplay contest,” said Dan Major, adult librarian. “Patrons can also pick up a comic book for Free Comic Book Day, boogie down at the pre-school musical storytime, or sign up for one of our outdoor escape rooms.”

Take-and-make crafts include:

Pokémon Pom-Poms — using yarn and a pom-pom tool, learn to make fun Pokeball Pom-Poms.

Among Us Craft — Among Us crafts to make with a group of friends and decide who the imposter of the group is.

Ghostbusters Slime — make your own Slimer-green Ghostbusters slime with this fun take-and-make.

Additionally, other fun activities will be available during the day:

Costume Contest — show off your costumes during our costume contest by posting a photo to the library’s Facebook page and you will be entered to win a JoAnne Fabric’s gift card. Judging categories will be ages 0- 11, 12-18 and adult costumes.

Free Comic Book Day — Free Comic Book Day is a single day – the first Saturday in May each year. Children, teens and adults are welcome to stop by the library and select a free comic book of their choice (while supplies last).

Outdoor Escape Room – starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., work with a group to solve a variety of nerdy riddles and puzzles. Escape rooms will begin promptly on the hour beginning at 11 am. Be sure to register online at orionlibrary.org. Only registered participants may join the escape room. If you are planning to participate with a family of 4, please register each member individually for all to participate.

Outdoor Bounce & Boogie: Video Games – at 11a.m., children from ages 0-5 can join library staff for a music and movement program featuring your favorite video game music.

For more information about Fandom Fest contact Dan Major at dmajor@orionlibrary.org or 248-693-3000 x413.

The Orion Twp. Public Library is located at 825 Joslyn Rd. in Lake Orion.

— M.K.