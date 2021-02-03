Orion library reopens in phase four of opening process

The Orion Twp. public library has had quite a bit of back and forth in their reopening process and is making the step to phase four of their opening process this month.

On Feb. 1, the library was reopened for appointments as well as curbside pickup and home delivery. Weather permitting, pickup and drop off is available from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Individual appointments can be made for patrons to use the computers or to access the library’s Wi-Fi on their personal devices.

Appointments are available in 45-minute slots from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Patrons are limited to one appointment per day.

All equipment will be disinfected between patrons and computers will have disposable plastic coverings on the keyboard and mouse.

Additionally, patrons are required to wear a mask and social distance. — M.K.