Orion Library honors former director Linda Sickles

The Orion Township Public Library held a dedication ceremony in July to honor the former Director Linda Sickles, who passed away in 2019.

Sickles was hired as director in 1980, when the library was still located on Lapeer Road.

In 1986, Sickles played a role in the passing of both bond and millage campaigns that allowed the library to be moved to its current location at 825 Joslyn Road.

At the ceremony last month, library board members Jim Phillips, MaryAnne Thorndycraft, Mary Pergeau, Jim Abramczyk, Mike Luna and Director Karen Knox cut the ribbon outside of their large meeting room to reveal a dedicated plaque made in honor of Sickles for all of her hard work and dedication.

Sickles served as library director for 31 years and was succeeded by Knox. – M.K.