Orion Lakes Hosts Halloween Trunk or Treat

It was a rainy night but there was still a great turnout at the Orion Lakes Trunk or Treat event!

Orion Lakes, a Havenpark Community, hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 26 to offer residents and area families a safe and fun opportunity to celebrate Halloween and enjoy seasonal treats.

Residents of the manufactured homes community and nearby community members gathered to participate in trick-or-treating and other games and fun at the community Pavillion. All food and activities were sponsored by Havenpark management.

“It was wonderful to connect with Orion Lakes residents at Trunk or Treat,” said Sarah Simpson, Community Manager for Havenpark. “Orion Lakes has a great reputation of being a safe and close-knit community, and we look forward to keeping that reputation with more community events like Trunk or Treat.”

Orion Lakes is a manufactured home community managed by Havenpark Capital and is located at 47 Bluebird Hill Dr. in Orion Twp. Havenpark Capital is a company focused on securing and improving manufactured home communities to preserve long term affordable housing for its residents.

Erica Featherstone

Havenpark Community representative