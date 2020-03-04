Orion firefighters take part in Fight for Air Climb

Orion Township firefighters participated in the American Lung Association’s 2020 Fight for Air Climb on March 1 in downtown Detroit.

Participants from the Orion Twp. Fire Department included: Eric Florence, Chris Hagan, Brian Hearns, Jon Jones, Anthony Shaffer, Derek Welch and Josh Johnson.

Out of 115 total teams that participated, Orion placed in the top 10 and Welch was Orion’s fastest participant, finishing at 10 minutes. The “climb” challenges firefighters to ascend and descend the stairwells in full turnout gear and air-pack which equates to nearly 70 pounds of added weight.

The event entails climbing 62 floors, or 1,278 steps, with the goal of participating in friendly competition and camaraderie against other area firefighters, while raising money for the cause.

The ALA provides research and funding to battling lung diseases, and places and emphasis on maintaining healthy hearts, healthy fitness and healthy lungs.