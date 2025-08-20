Orion Election Commission to hold meeting on Aug. 26

ORION TWP. — The Orion Township Election Commission will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug 26 at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

The meeting will be held to set election inspector pay for the 2025 elections, consider pre-processing of absent voter ballots prior to Election Day, discuss temporarily combining precinct locations due to having a special election with one item on the ballot, discuss an increase for facility rental at precinct locations and to discuss additional drop box installation details.

Anyone with questions can contact the Orion Township Clerk’s Office at 248-391-0304. – J.G.