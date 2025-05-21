Orion community to remember its fallen veterans on Memorial Day

Ceremony, race, parade planned for the day

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Memorial Day in Orion is a solemn day of remembrance with people from throughout the community joining Orion’s veterans in remembering those U.S. military men and women who died in service to the nation.

The day also includes activities that honor those veterans still with us, and celebrates the Orion community by bringing people together.

This year’s activities include the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Orion Veterans Memorial, the Orion Veterans Memorial Day Run, a wreath ceremony in honor of veterans lost at sea and the parade in downtown Lake Orion.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Veterans and guests will take part in the Memorial Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday at the Orion Veterans Memorial between Odanah and Heights roads.

“We want to honor those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving the country, and make sure that people don’t forget why we celebrate Memorial Day,” said Bob Smith, chair of the Orion Veterans Memorial Board.

The hour-long ceremony includes special guest speakers, patriotic music, the American Legion Color Guard and hundreds of veterans and guests paying their respects, Smith said.

Retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Cynthia Wright is this year’s guest speaker. Wright has served in Washington, D.C. and overseas. She was aboard Air Force One with President George W. Bush on Sept. 11, 2001, Smith said.

Veterans from North Oakland VFW 334 will read the names of those Orion servicemen who have died in the line of duty, from the Civil War to Operation Enduring Freedom – 10 in the Civil War, three in World War 1, 18 in World War 2, five in the Korean War, two in Vietnam, one in Operation Iraqi Freedom and one in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Memorial Day was declared a national holiday through an act of Congress in 1971, and its roots date back to the Civil War era, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Unlike Veterans Day, Memorial Day honors all military members who have died while serving in U.S. forces. Until World War I, Civil War soldiers were solely honored on this holiday.

Now, all Americans who have served and sacrificed are observed.

Wreath ceremony

Lake Orion American Legion Charlton-Polan Post 233 veterans, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 233 and Auxiliary Post members will hold a wreath ceremony at 10 a.m. on the bridge over Paint Creek in Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion to honor those U.S. military service members who died at sea.

Memorial Day Parade

American Legion Post 233 will hold the annual Memorial Day Parade in downtown Lake Orion beginning at 11 a.m. Visitors can line Flint and Broadway streets to watch the parade.

The parade includes military personnel, local scouts and students, community and service organizations and the Lake Orion High School marching band.

Memorial Day Run/Walk

The ninth annual Orion Veterans Memorial Day Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. Monday on Anderson Street near Orion Township Fire Station 1. Participants can choose from a 5k or 5-mile race or a virtual option for both.

Each participant receives an event dog tag at the finish. Day of check-in begins at 8 a.m. near the start/finish starting. The 5-mile run begins at 9 a.m. and the 5k run/walk begins at 9:15 a.m.

Registration and packet pickup is available Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. at Hanson’s Running Shop on the corner of Flint and Broadway streets in downtown Lake Orion.

The 2024 race had more than 350 participants who raced along the Paint Creek Trail. Proceeds from the Memorial Day Run support the long-term maintenance of the Orion Veterans Memorial, said race organizer Jenny Bhatti.

Registration is available at runsignup.com or through a link on the Orion Township website, oriontownship.org.