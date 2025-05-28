Orion community honors Memorial Day

ORION TWP. — Memorial Day in Orion is a solemn day of remembrance with people from throughout the community joining Orion’s veterans in remembering those U.S. military men and women who died in service to the nation.

The day also included activities that honor those veterans still with us, and celebrated the Orion community by bringing people together.

This year’s activities included the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Orion Veterans Memorial, the Orion Veterans Memorial Day Run fundraiser, a wreath ceremony in honor of veterans lost at sea and the parade in downtown Lake Orion.

“We want to honor those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving the country, and make sure that people don’t forget why we celebrate Memorial Day,” said Bob Smith, chair of the Orion Veterans Memorial Board.

Veterans read the names of those Orion servicemen who have died in the line of duty, from the Civil War to Operation Enduring Freedom – 10 in the Civil War, three in World War 1, 18 in World War II, five in the Korean War, two in Vietnam, one in Operation Iraqi Freedom and one in Operation Enduring Freedom. – J.N.