Orion Community Cable Communications Commission – Budget Public Hearing on Dec. 9, 2021

Public NOTICE

Orion Community Cable

Communications Commission

Charter Township of Orion

Village of Lake Orion

Budget Public Hearing

The Orion Community Cable Communications Commission will hold a public hearing at

7:00 pm on Thursday, December 9,2021

at the

Orion Neighborhood Television Studio

1349 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments regarding the proposed 2022 budget for the Cable Commission. Interested residents are invited to this hearing. A copy of the proposed budget is available for review by contacting the Commission Administrator at 248-393-0147, or dgriffiths@orionontv.org.

Comments wilt also be accepted in writing at 1349 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360 before 7:00 pm, December 9.

The regular December Cable Commission meeting will begin immediately following the Budget Public Hearing.

Ralph Painter, Chair

Orion Community Cable

Communications Commission

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Commission Administrator at least seventy two hours in advance of the hearing if requesting accommodations.