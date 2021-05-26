Orion Chamber to hold Food Truck Festival June 4

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their very first Food Truck Festival on June 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Orion Center.
There will be ten food trucks, a beer garden, live music, kids activities and (limited) Chamber member vendor/exhibiter spots. The event will be free and open to the public.
Participating food trucks include:
The Grilled Wrap
Hole Latte Dough
Motor City Street Treats
Motor City Sweet Treats
Mr. Pit Master BBQ
PizzaPazza
Sabor Latino
Sonny’s Hamburgers
Tacos Te Amo
Treat Dreams
For more information visit www.orionareachamber.com/food-truck-festival. — M.K.