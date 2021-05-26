Orion Chamber to hold Food Truck Festival June 4

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their very first Food Truck Festival on June 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Orion Center.

There will be ten food trucks, a beer garden, live music, kids activities and (limited) Chamber member vendor/exhibiter spots. The event will be free and open to the public.

Participating food trucks include:

The Grilled Wrap

Hole Latte Dough

Motor City Street Treats

Motor City Sweet Treats

Mr. Pit Master BBQ

PizzaPazza

Sabor Latino

Sonny’s Hamburgers

Tacos Te Amo

Treat Dreams

For more information visit www.orionareachamber.com/food-truck-festival. — M.K.