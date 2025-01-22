Orion Chamber holds ribbon cutting for MI Prime Health

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for MI Prime Health on Jan. 16 to celebrate the new business to the Orion community. MI Prime Health, Owner Sara Zac, who cut the ribbon during the ceremony, and her team are excited to offer the latest advancements in weight management and groundbreaking treatments designed to help clients achieve weight loss goals with greater effectiveness and sustainability. For more information, call MI Prime Health at 248-929-0024 or visit them online at www.miprimebody.com. Photo: Orion Area Chamber