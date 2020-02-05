Orion Chamber announces new Membership Services Coordinator

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce announced last Monday that Jillian Nolan would be taking over the position of Membership Services Coordinator.

The position was previously held by Noelle Champagne who was recently named Executive Director of the Chamber.

Nolan has served as Administrative Assistant for three years and has been apart of the chamber staff since 2016

She is originally from Scotland and has lived in the U.S. for 21-years, 15 of which were spent in Lake Orion.

Nolan enjoys spending time with her husband Michael, daughter Ciara and son Andrew. — M.K.