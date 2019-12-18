Orion Art Center merges with Picasso’s Grapevine

Beginning on Dec. 17, Picasso’s Grapevine in Clarkston will merge with the Orion Art Center.

The business with continue to operate under the Orion Art Center Brand.

Leanna Haun founded Picasso’s Grapevine in 2014 with the goal to “bring out the artist in everyone” by giving them a space to learn how to create art and have fun doing it.

The Orion Art Center plans to continue to offer the programs that had previously been offered at Picasso’s Grapevine.

Of these programs, one of the most notable is Club Create.

Club Create was created in 2013 by Robert and Sue White as an art and social class for adults with special needs.

These classes and programs are expected to be held at the Orion Art Center’s Studio at Moose Tree Nature Preserve.

“Merging with Picasso’s offers the Orion Art Center an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our current art class offerings while continuing to provide the same amazing products and services that Picasso’s has delivered to its students for the past five years,” said Orion Art Center Executive Director Karin Starick. “We are so thrilled that the art instructors who have been teaching at Picasso’s are eager to continue to provide the same high-quality instruction for us at our Studio and we already been working closely together to fill out calendar with new and exciting classes for 2020.”

To view a full calendar of art classes visit the Orion Art Center online at www.orionartcenter.org. Questions can be directed to the Art Center at 248-693-4986.