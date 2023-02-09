Orion Art Center hosts middle school artists’ exhibition

Art Center announces scholarship opportunity for high school artists

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

ORION TWP. — The Orion Art Center (OAC) is opening the doors on their first exhibit of 2023 this month, showcasing artwork from all three local middle schools.

Art teachers Jerry Brazeau from Scripps Middle School, Amanda Miller from Waldon Middle School and Tabitha Stellino from Oakview Middle School are partnering up with the Orion Art Center to feature their students’ work at OAC’s art gallery.

Artwork will be on display until March 1 at the downtown Lake Orion gallery at 115 S. Anderson Rd.

The public is welcome to view the student work during open gallery hours from 12 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Additionally, OAC announced the return of the Joan Brace Art Scholarship and exhibition. The scholarship is open to high school seniors attending art school in the fall. It is a tradition that honors one of OAC’s founding members, Joan Brace. The scholarship has been awarded to many students through the years.

Students from surrounding areas are encouraged to submit applications for the Joan Brace Scholarship beginning in March online at orionartcenter.org. The application deadline is April 14. There will be an opening night featuring the student artwork and an award ceremony to grant the Joan Brace scholarships on April 26.

Online: orionartcenter.org.