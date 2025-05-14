Orion Art Center hosts Lake Orion Art & Flower Fair this weekend

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The streets of downtown Lake Orion will once again be lined with flowers, art and activities as live music is played at the Orion Art Center’s annual Art & Flower Fair this weekend.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on Flint Street and Broadway Street, and will feature around 125 local and regional artists, floral vendors, garden and home décor, handmade goods, sponsors and more.

Holly Nicosia, executive director of the Art Center, said there will be a range in mediums, including paintings, pottery, wood works, fine art, handmade art and more. Flower vendors will supply porch pots and hanging baskets as well.

Around 5,000 people attend the fair each year depending on the weather, she said.

Other activities

Live entertainment will take place and acoustic music will be performed on the hour at the intersection of Flint and Broadway streets. Nicosia said individuals and duo musicians will perform.

“We’re also focusing on the social district of downtown Lake Orion,” Nicosia said. “So, if you want to stop into one of the restaurants and get a drink and listen to the music and look at the art, it’s just going to be more of a strolling event.

Children’s Park will host the Kids Zone featuring entertainment for youth. The Detroit Institute of Arts will lead crafts and the Orion Community Foundation will sponsor a seedling craft where kids can paint pots. A musical act where kids will be able to get up and dance will also occur at noon on both days.

“There’s something for everyone really,” Nicosia said. “We even have vendors that are for kids, like they’re crocheters that make stuffed animals and baby blankets. It’s a really diverse group of people that are coming this year.

Every activity will be free of charge, and the event itself will support the Art Center’s programming, which includes paying instructors and keeping class prices low, according to Nicosia. The Orion Art Center will also be selling flowers to support the nonprofit organization.

Street Closures and Parking

Flint Street and Broadway Street will be closed during the event.

Parking is available in the municipal lots off Shadbolt Street (by 313 Pizza), at the Slater Street lot next to Lake Orion United Methodist Church and at the public lot on Lapeer Street across from the Ehman Center. The Lake Orion Community Schools Administration Building parking lot is under a shared-use agreement with the Lake Orion DDA and is available for public parking on the weekends. Parking is also allowed on village streets throughout the day.

To learn more about the Orion Art Center, its upcoming events, vendor opportunities and ways to get involved visit orionartcenter.org or follow the Orion Art Center on Facebook and Instagram.