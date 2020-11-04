Orion Area Parade Group to hold annual Lighted Parade as drive-through event

Each year, on the first Saturday of December, the Orion Area Parade Group gets together to plan and execute the largest lighted Christmas Parade in Michigan and this year is no different.

This year, due to the effects of COVID-19 still putting a stop to large gatherings, the OAPG has decided to keep the tradition alive with a few tweaks.

This year, for the first time ever, the Lighted Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 as a drive-through concept.

Instead of the traditional myriad of floats parading up Front Street to Broadway and through downtown, our participating entrants — draped in the customary holiday lighting — will be stationed along Broadway. Spectators will drive by each display to get their dose of Christmas cheer.

And of course, no Lake Orion Lighted Parade is complete without Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be in attendance to bring in the holiday season.

Floats will be positioned several feet away from each other and all COVID-compliant social-distancing guidelines will be enforced. Lake Orion Police will control the flow of traffic along the route. Downtown businesses are encouraged to stay open to welcome spectators and to offer specials to shoppers ready to start their holiday purchasing.

With the theme “Christmas in Toyland” the OAPG encourages participants and downtown businesses to light up the night and celebrate the season using their favorite vintage or new toys to depict the holiday spirit.

Participating groups can download an entry form at orionlightedparade.org. No entry fee will be assessed this year.

For more information about the Orion Area Parade Group visit orionlightedparade.org or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/OrionLightedParade for updates.

— M.K.