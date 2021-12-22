Orion Area Chamber of Commerce to honor Impact Award winners on Jan. 6

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2021 Impact Awards, recognizing those in the Orion community who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in Orion Township and make an impact on the well-being of the community.

The winners will be honored during a luncheon ceremony from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Paint Creek Country Club. Advance registration is required to attend. For more information, visit orionareachamber.com.

Business Person of the Year

Wayne Haney, owner of Haney Farm Bureau in Lake Orion, is the Business Person of the Year.

Haney is constantly involved in the community and has made a business out of caring for his clients. He is an active member of the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary, the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority and the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Wayne can often be found attending ribbon cuttings for local businesses with a gift in hand to make new businesses feel welcome. He is always positive and loves what he does. His workers are just as friendly and love working for him,” said Noelle Champagne, chamber executive director.

Haney has created an award-winning storefront at 18 S. Broadway in downtown Lake Orion. In 2021, his office was awarded the Blue Ribbon Office of Excellence.

“Wayne supports the businesses that support our community and we are proud to name him the 2021 Business Person of the Year,” Champagne said.

Golling Buick GMC is this year’s Business Person of the Year Award sponsor.

Community Beautification Award

DeHaan Orthodontics, led by Dr. Andrew DeHaan, earned the Community Beautification Award.

When DeHaan Orthodontics needed room to expand their business they invested in the continuing development of the Baldwin Road corridor and constructed a new building with unique and eye-catching architecture.

DeHaan took a vacant lot and made significant beautification updates to the exterior landscaping and ground cover along the perimeter.

This year’s Community Beautification Award is Sponsored by Redwood Living.

Economic Impact Award

The Economic Impact Award goes to The Boutrous Companies, owners of two large commercial centers in Lake Orion: Shops at the Shores 500-620 N. Lapeer Rd. and the Lake Orion Plaza 1025-1101 S. Lapeer Rd.

Throughout 2020 and 2021 the father & son team of Edward and Thomas Boutrous worked diligently with local businesses to ensure that financial hardships did not mean the loss of their storefronts.

Behind the scenes they negotiated the contract to bring a brand new Meijer to the Lake Orion Plaza that will replace the old K-Mart building, creating new jobs and supporting existing businesses in that plaza.

Consumers Energy is sponsoring the Economic Impact Award.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award goes to Becky Pastor, owner of The Wooden Tulip Boutique.

Becky started The Wooden Tulip Boutique in August of 2019 with a dream to follow her passion for fashion and a desire to own an online boutique bringing the latest fashions to women at great prices. She took her online boutique “on the road” and started to do pop up shops at local festivals and events across lower Michigan. After touring Canterbury Village she was immediately SOLD and had the vision for how to turn the former “Christmas Store” into rustic styled women’s boutique. The support of Lake Orion and surrounding communities made the shop an instant hit. As the support grew, Becky realized that the boutique also needed to grow and quickly decided in July of 2020 to double the size of the boutique. Throughout 2021 she has developed her storefront and online presence as well as creating a delightful shopping experience for her customers.

This year’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award is sponsored by Capocore Professional Advisors.

Youth Impact Award

Tonya Hamilton earned this year’s Youth Impact Award.

“As the executive director of the North Oakland Community Coalition, Tonya has been an essential part of a network to support youth in Orion Area. In 2021 Tonya has gone above and beyond her typical work requirements to work with other local community organizations to provide resources to children and families,” Champagne said. “She is constantly vigilant on how to help the youth maintain strong mental health while abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

Hamilton has worked to rebrand the organization; recruited new kids; and has had them actively participate in the narrative of the organization.

She is intent on getting the message out there that there is help and support in the community for our young generation, especially during the past year.

This year’s Youth Impact Award is Sponsored by The Counelis Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance