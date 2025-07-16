Orion Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Orion Manor Assisted Living

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Orion Manor Assisted Living on July 10. Orion Assisted Living co-owner Danny Prero (right) of the Nadeer Group gets help from Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett in cutting the ribbon during the ceremony. Orion Manor Assisted Living is a home setting memory care facility located at, 1814 S. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, 48360. For more information visit orionassistedliving.com. Photo by Jim Misener
