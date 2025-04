The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on April 10 for American Mattress, a new store in the Shops at the Shores Plaza on M-24 (in front of Kroger). Joining the celebration were (center, from left) Mike Whidden Director of Operations for the State of Michigan, Sophie Whidden (‘store mascot’), William Sparling, store manager, and Andre Smith, regional manager for American Mattress. Online: americanmattress.com. Photo by Jim Misener.