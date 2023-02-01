Orion Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 board of directors

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2023 Board of Directors.

“The Orion Area Chamber is very fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers who devote their time, talent and treasures to benefit the Orion Area business community,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the chamber.

Joining the board is new member Nicki North of Hershey Insurance.

North joins newly elected officers: Chamber Chairman of the Board, Wayne Haney of Haney Farm Bureau Insurance, Vice-Chairman Jimmy Johnson of Graphic Takeover, Treasurer Steve Wandrie of Caliber Home Loans, Secretary Adrian Schirr of Forum Health and Immediate Past Chair Garrett Hoffman of Your Food Dude.

Board members also include Angela DelPup of Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Theresa Doan of Genisys Credit Union, Bill Kokenos of Golling Buick GMC and the Orion Area Parade Group, Aaron Whatley , director of the Orion Township Parks & Recreation Department and Jennifer Whitteaker of DTE Energy.

“We are a passionate team of 11 volunteer Board of Directors, two paid staff, and nearly 300 enthusiastic members,” Donaldson said. “Together, we are working rigorously to enhance the quality of life in the Orion area and are proud to offer a growing and energetic environment in which businesses can joyfully flourish”

The Orion Area Chamber is hosting their annual meeting and membership appreciation breakfast on Feb. 2 at the Orion Center.

To register or for more information, contact Joyce Donaldson at 248-693-6300 or visit orionareachamber.com.

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to creating a healthy local economy and building a strong environment for economic growth and stability.

In ongoing efforts to achieve this goal, the chamber represent business to government, coordinates educational forums, hosts networking events, advocates for business-friendly legislation and promotes community.

The chamber will have a networking mixer from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Oat Soda, 197 S. Broadway St.