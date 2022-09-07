Oppose Moceri development

Why so many apartments? Moceri is attempting to make as much money as possible off the limited land and lake front?

I call that modified funneling by providing so many units access to the lake without having sufficient frontage. Moceri gets to price the units as having lakefront access and maximizes profits.

I say Moceri should do this on a small lake with little or no competing homes and in a more remote area where traffic congestion is not an issue.

They’ll need more parking than is stated during the summer months as apartment and condo owners have their family and guests over for a cookout and day on the lake.

Lake Orion is already congested and will now only get busier.

I have little faith in planning commissions, as it is in their best interest to create more revenue to secure their jobs and pay.

As often is the case, the community at-large is sold a bill of goods.

This appears to be more of the same.

Steve Quinn

Lake Orion